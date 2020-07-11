As we told you yesterday, President Trump commuted the sentence of Roger Stone, which naturally caused big waves on Capitol Hill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even wants Congress to pass a new law:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Trump commuting Roger Stone’s sentence: “I’m recommending that we pass a law that presidents cannot issue a pardon if the crime that the person is in jail for is one that is caused by protecting the President, which this was” https://t.co/ZzhLshSw7I pic.twitter.com/WCwCM5Xvq2
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 11, 2020
Are Democrats really going to pretend that presidents of their party never granted commutations based on political considerations?
This is some insanity. https://t.co/t0TI6X6LhK
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 11, 2020
That’s an evergreen tweet when it comes to Pelosi.
She is exactly why the President has pardon power.
— Jennifer (@JLSpeidel) July 11, 2020
Too bad Nancy is too self-unaware to understand that point.
How about ones that literally bomb the US Congress?
— Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) July 11, 2020
Marc Rich
— American Values 🇺🇸 (@Paine_1776) July 11, 2020
Even @andersoncooper has no idea how the Constitution works. https://t.co/vjX1b0P93X
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 11, 2020
Lol. Term limits people. Age limits too. She gets more bonkers everyday. https://t.co/pCkj3SNpRd
— Bossy for All American Goya (@Bossynotbossy) July 11, 2020
Maybe Trump should tell Pelosi she can have her law as long as it’s coupled with term limits.