Update. White House confirms:
BREAKING: White House: "Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency commuting the unjust sentence of Roger Stone, Jr.” https://t.co/aZOjNN5JnI pic.twitter.com/KwmjtWGLSv
— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) July 10, 2020
Original post.
Multiple verified Twitter accounts, some who say they’ve spoken to Roger Stone, report that President Trump will commute his sentence:
— Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) July 10, 2020
#NEW #REPORT: #RogerStone sentence will be commuted- will not report to prison July 14th. Per @EmeraldRobinson https://t.co/HQ5IsXuENf
— Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) July 10, 2020
BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump Just commuted #RogerStone’s sentence.
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 10, 2020
BREAKING: President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of Roger Stone.
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 10, 2020
BREAKING: President Trump has commuted the prison sentence of Roger Stone.
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 10, 2020
CNN is reporting they had a conversation, but no details of said conversation:
President Donald Trump and Roger Stone had a brief conversation tonight, according to people familiar with the conversation.
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) July 10, 2020
And, apparently, there’s a party tonight:
En route to #RogerStone’s house for celebratory drinks.
Justice was done by @realDonaldTrump tonight.
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 10, 2020
Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted his support of a commutation earlier in the day:
In my view it would be justified if President @realDonaldTrump decided to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence.
Mr. Stone is in his 70s and this was a non-violent, first-time offense.https://t.co/jbbGTucRpq
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 10, 2020
Equally important: Over time we learn how biased and corrupt Crossfire Hurricane and the Mueller probes were.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 10, 2020
And we’re sure to hear more about it:
This very well could undo a pardon. The constitution grants Presidents much latitude when it comes to pardons, but not this much. It would be tantamount to a Trump self-pardon, which goes against 5 centuries of Anglo-American law. https://t.co/dlacnkoPfU
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) July 10, 2020
