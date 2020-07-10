Update. White House confirms:

BREAKING: White House: "Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency commuting the unjust sentence of Roger Stone, Jr.” https://t.co/aZOjNN5JnI pic.twitter.com/KwmjtWGLSv — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) July 10, 2020

Original post.

Multiple verified Twitter accounts, some who say they’ve spoken to Roger Stone, report that President Trump will commute his sentence:

BREAKING: President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of Roger Stone. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 10, 2020

BREAKING: President Trump has commuted the prison sentence of Roger Stone. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 10, 2020

CNN is reporting they had a conversation, but no details of said conversation:

President Donald Trump and Roger Stone had a brief conversation tonight, according to people familiar with the conversation. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) July 10, 2020

And, apparently, there’s a party tonight:

En route to #RogerStone’s house for celebratory drinks. Justice was done by @realDonaldTrump tonight. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 10, 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted his support of a commutation earlier in the day:

In my view it would be justified if President @realDonaldTrump decided to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence. Mr. Stone is in his 70s and this was a non-violent, first-time offense.https://t.co/jbbGTucRpq — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 10, 2020

Equally important: Over time we learn how biased and corrupt Crossfire Hurricane and the Mueller probes were. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 10, 2020

And we’re sure to hear more about it:

This very well could undo a pardon. The constitution grants Presidents much latitude when it comes to pardons, but not this much. It would be tantamount to a Trump self-pardon, which goes against 5 centuries of Anglo-American law. https://t.co/dlacnkoPfU — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) July 10, 2020

***