Late last month, a video showing an armed couple defending their home after Black Lives Matter protesters broke through a gate and entered private property. Days after the initial incident, a mob returned to the couple’s home in an attempt to intimidate them some more.

And now local law enforcement has reportedly taken action… against the homeowners:

BREAKING: Sources tell Five On Your Side police seized one of the weapons, the rifle, from the couple and they told police their attorney has the pistol seen in photos. https://t.co/MMUWIz7iJs — KSDK News (@ksdknews) July 11, 2020

“There was no immediate indication the McCloskeys were arrested or charged with a crime. The warrant applied only to a search for the guns…” So you’re no longer able to defend your home and if you do they’ll confiscate your guns? https://t.co/uB7FUMOlHM — Nick (@PoliticalShort) July 11, 2020

From KSDK.com:

5 On Your Side has learned St. Louis police officers executed a search warrant Friday evening at the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Central West end couple who confronted protesters with weapons in June. Sources told 5 On Your Side that police seized one of the weapons, the rifle, from the couple and they told police their attorney has the pistol seen in photos. 5 On Your Side is not aware of any charges against the McCloskeys at this time, and the warrant served Friday evening was just for the guns.

That's…kind of insane, no? Without evidence of a crime, or mental health issue, what right does the state have to confiscate the guns? Clearly I am missing something. https://t.co/QbXoZOKPUX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 11, 2020

Wait…explain what the probable cause was https://t.co/7lMLHykvkz — Jesting Jodi – The Cam Edwards Stan Account🥃 (@IMissRWReagan) July 11, 2020

Instead of taking action on thieves breaking into the property the home owners are in trouble. https://t.co/DzcbmwYEfx — Hurst78 (@Hurst78) July 11, 2020

The police wouldn't come when the mob was threatening to kill them and loot their home, but after the the mob is gone then the police showed up and took their legally owned firearms so the residents will be defenseless when the mob returns. https://t.co/z8gxmBm2iT — Proud Recusant (@james_bert_mill) July 11, 2020

