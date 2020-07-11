Late last month, a video showing an armed couple defending their home after Black Lives Matter protesters broke through a gate and entered private property. Days after the initial incident, a mob returned to the couple’s home in an attempt to intimidate them some more.

And now local law enforcement has reportedly taken action… against the homeowners:

From KSDK.com:

5 On Your Side has learned St. Louis police officers executed a search warrant Friday evening at the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Central West end couple who confronted protesters with weapons in June.

Sources told 5 On Your Side that police seized one of the weapons, the rifle, from the couple and they told police their attorney has the pistol seen in photos.

5 On Your Side is not aware of any charges against the McCloskeys at this time, and the warrant served Friday evening was just for the guns.

So it’s come to this?

