As Twitchy reported, a lot of media outlets left a lot of context out of their headlines about the husband and wife attorneys who brandished weapons after Black Lives Matter protesters broke down an iron gate to march through their private street on their way to the mayor’s home.

It seems a couple dozen of the McCloskeys’ neighbors were cool with a mob — uh, peaceful protesters — breaking into their neighborhood and threatening their neighbors; police investigating the incident said they were looking at it as a case of “fourth-degree assault by intimidation” — by the protesters. When the mob comes onto your private property, especially in a state with a castle doctrine, your right to bear arms is protected.

That doesn’t mean the neighbors approved, and a couple dozen signed a letter decrying the “horrific event” and saying that they condemned the behavior of anyone “who uses threats of violence, especially through the brandishing of firearms, to disrupt a peaceful protest.” If they’re so upset about threats of violence, when are the “peaceful” protesters who threatened the couple going to get their letter?

2 dozen neighbors sign letter saying couple who drew weapons against protesters in private StL neighborhood say the couple does not speak for them; they object to violent response@FOX2now @KPLR11 pic.twitter.com/p7TZ2Nfl3k — Andy Banker (@andybankertv) July 2, 2020

What was the violent response? — 82Brew (@rodgers_jeff) July 2, 2020

There was no violence on either side. There was proper deterrence that negated any escalation of violence — Baseball is almost back (@LastWordWilliam) July 2, 2020

A lot of y'all need to look up the definition of violent. — Kevin Nixon (@DeepSouthAustin) July 2, 2020

I noticed that nobody else in that neighborhood welcomed in the protesters. — Mike Crash Letalien (@Coach_Crash) July 2, 2020

But they 100% super-duper support them! — Susie Moore (@SmoosieQ) July 2, 2020

Freaking whole neighborhood of Karen's! — bussh (@graybussh) July 2, 2020

Well of course they say that now! — Gary Russom (@Fournbr3) July 2, 2020

They’re hoping they’d be the last to be firebombed — GaiusMarius (@GaiusMariusStan) July 2, 2020

Now the anarchists will know exactly whose house to "stroll" by. — mike sieron (@MSieron) July 2, 2020

2 dozen neighbors that would probably run to this house when theirs gets vandalized or burnt down. — Mike Gollmer (@GollmerMike) July 2, 2020

This is just a “please don’t burn down our homes” hostage type letter… nothing more. — doh 123 (@TheRealdoh123) July 2, 2020

A list of snowflakes — Father Frank Lee (@FatherFrankLee) July 2, 2020

They just put together a list of homes that won’t offer resistance. Good job. — Mike (@mrjc1) July 2, 2020

Send the protesters to the signees' houses. — HarloweWilcox (@HarloweWilcox) July 2, 2020

The mob doesn’t care, they’ll come after them too — JustInCase🇺🇸 (@JustinBurt69) July 2, 2020

Now they're all afraid of the "protestors " busting down the entry gate and threatening to burn their house and kill their dog. Better man up. — Pamela Marie 🙏🏻 4 🇺🇸 TEXT TRUMP 88022 (@Gr8ful_Patriot) July 2, 2020

Those neighbors are simply telling criminals they will not defend their home with lethal force, on a national stage. — Hillbillkillary (@sd31540903) July 2, 2020

Great. Now send the protestors to those individuals' homes. They've given permission as undersigned to the letter. — L. O. V. (@lovillav) July 2, 2020

Certainly an odd way to say thank you — Otis B Driftwood (@OtisBDriftwoo17) July 2, 2020

Who gives a shit what the neighbors think. That's not how private property works. — 😐 (@InjectKarens) July 2, 2020

Cowards — Craigm (@Craigm12) July 2, 2020

Can someone point out the source that claims they were speaking for anyone other than themselves? — AggAssault73 (@AAssault73) July 2, 2020

A list of people who want to speak up and be outraged over something that wasn't even said. Dying for attention? — You can rule, I won't obey (@oifoeffml) July 2, 2020

I would say, see how many change their minds when confronted. Oh my, the sack-less speak out. — JG (@sjoegarrett) July 2, 2020

So glad I don't have the money or desire to live in such a disloyal, spineless, maybe-you'll-kill-me last neighborhood. — l (@kikilani) July 2, 2020

We are sorry this is happening to you and your fellow ❄️🤡🤡🤡🖕 — J Allen 🇺🇸 (@jallenyo) July 2, 2020

It’s too bad the cops razed CHOP or the residents of historic Westmoreland Place in St. Louis could have moved there and really supported the protesters.

Related: