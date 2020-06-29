Yesterday a video was widely circulated showing a man and woman with guns guarding their home as protesters passed nearby on their way to the mayor’s residence.

The media was of course all over it. Well, some of it at least:

A couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor's home to demand her resignation. https://t.co/5EqDd43QCd pic.twitter.com/KWNaif77ch — ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2020

A video shows an unidentified couple in St. Louis pointing guns at protesters who were marching to demand the mayor's resignation after she read the names and addresses of some residents who supported defunding the police during an online briefing. https://t.co/h3zvRrdLzl — The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2020

St. Louis couple points guns at peaceful crowd of protesters calling for mayor to resign https://t.co/o2SS6Ml3HJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 29, 2020

CBS News reported that the protesters were merely “passing by”:

White couple aims guns at St. Louis protesters https://t.co/CIdoyTjjdP — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 29, 2020

This is how Yahoo! News framed the story:

Check out this from the Daily Mirror:

Chilling moment white couple pull guns on peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters https://t.co/lNcBxGAI9t pic.twitter.com/hxHu3WRJlN — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 29, 2020

However, there’s some context missing from many headlines:

Where in your article does it say the passed through a PRIVATE PROPERTY gate, marked with NO TRESPASSING signs?

"A white couple" who the hell cares what color they are? They were defending their property from an angry mob of 500 people. — sarainitaly🌷🐥🐰🐣🌷🐰🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) June 29, 2020

Gee, most media outlets seemed in no rush to point out that detail:

(1) A mob of protestors broke through a gate and rushed onto private property. That's absolutely provocation. (2) Being drastically outnumbered on your own property by a mob with zero respect for the rule of law or your rights is…um…precisely the time for an AR-15. https://t.co/fKCdyMoquU — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 29, 2020

“Peaceful protesters” trespassed on private property shouting about burning down their homes and killing their dog but go off https://t.co/KO9X9dNwBz — Fletch 🏌🏼‍♀️🥃 (@JBFletcher10) June 29, 2020

It’s becoming yet another banner 2020 moment for “journalists,” many of which won’t be able to find enough space for full context or will bury that detail a few paragraphs inside the story.

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the MSM to get on that detail.

The Washington Propaganda: It should be noted Missouri has a castle doctrine, meaning the property owners have no duty to retreat from any private property they own. The trespassers ("peaceful crowd"), however, are not entitled to the same protection. #2A working as intended. https://t.co/HaYa7wOvaa — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) June 29, 2020

Yeah, homeowners tend to get sensitive when a movement connected to multiple murders and arsons enters their gated community ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/zzkFuZVW0t — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 29, 2020

Mob broke down gate and invaded. Residents protecting themselves and property — Stephen B (@stiev5) June 29, 2020

The media spin earned a Brian Stelter retweet:

Because of course.

The media really is your enemy….. https://t.co/8SjWDWluyF — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 29, 2020

And yet they wonder why Trump’s “fake news” accusations have gained so much traction.