President Trump commuting the sentence of Roger Stone had House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggesting a law that restricts who can and can’t be pardoned by a U.S. president, and from the sound of GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, he might support Pelosi’s effort:

Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 11, 2020

A lot of Democrats will applaud that tweet. Naturally the Lincoln Project liked it too:

The only Republican in the Senate that understands his job. https://t.co/FtLjrelqXH — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 11, 2020

Maybe Romney should run for preside… oh wait, that was already tried.

If only Pierre Dilecto were as concerned over the multitudes of Obama administration officials lying under oath to congress. https://t.co/xkdIoMC2Vv — Republicanvet You Ain't Black (@Republicanvet91) July 11, 2020

Both Holder and Hillary Clinton lied to congress and nothing happened. Apparently, you like the US vs THEM philosophy that you, the political class, is above we, the people. pic.twitter.com/wEtkEXpaG5 — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) July 11, 2020

I'm embarrassed I ever supported you. Remember Bowe Berghdal? You're a disgrace. — Patty Girl 🍀 (@PerspicaciousXY) July 11, 2020

Some of Bill Clinton’s pardons were doozies too.