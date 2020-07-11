President Trump commuting the sentence of Roger Stone had House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggesting a law that restricts who can and can’t be pardoned by a U.S. president, and from the sound of GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, he might support Pelosi’s effort:

A lot of Democrats will applaud that tweet. Naturally the Lincoln Project liked it too:

Trending

Maybe Romney should run for preside… oh wait, that was already tried.

Some of Bill Clinton’s pardons were doozies too.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpMitt RomneyRoger Stone