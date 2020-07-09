Earlier we told you that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio — joined by Al Sharpton — helped paint “Black Lives Matter” on Fifth Avenue. De Blasio also fired back at Trump’s criticism of the street mural by saying he was “liberating” Fifth Avenue.

GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York reminded Comrade Mayor that it might not be the wisest time to troll the president:

Well good luck with that, Mr. Mayor!

