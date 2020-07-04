If you ask us, President Trump’s speech at Mt. Rushmore last night contained plenty of unifying moments, not that the media’s interested in highlighting any of them. Here’s one such example:

Trump also took aim at “radical ideology” that tries to keep people divided:

Ironically, in spite of Trump slamming radical ideology that seeks to divide, New York Times White House reporter and NBC News contributor Annie Karni found the speech to be less than “unifying”:

Mollie Hemingway and Dana Loesch lead off the parade of eye rolls:

Trending

We can’t recall too many mainstream journos criticizing Hillary Clinton’s lack of unifying rhetoric after her “deplorable” comment, or when President Obama reminded Republicans “I won.”

Strange how so many reporters don’t look at the equation the other way around.

Bingo.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dana loeschDonald TrumpMollie HemingwayMt. Rushmorenew york times