If you ask us, President Trump’s speech at Mt. Rushmore last night contained plenty of unifying moments, not that the media’s interested in highlighting any of them. Here’s one such example:

"We believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for citizens of every race, background, religion, and creed. Every child of every color, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of God." President Trump — Steph (@steph93065) July 4, 2020

Trump also took aim at “radical ideology” that tries to keep people divided:

“They want to silence us, but we will not be silenced,” pledges Pres Trump in response to "the radical ideology" that he says is working under the guise of "social justice" but is really "an instrument of division." pic.twitter.com/GiXHi4pXPX — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 4, 2020

Ironically, in spite of Trump slamming radical ideology that seeks to divide, New York Times White House reporter and NBC News contributor Annie Karni found the speech to be less than “unifying”:

Many supporters liked this speech, but uniting a divided country did not seem to be its goal. https://t.co/ChWaVPiVRI — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) July 4, 2020

Mollie Hemingway and Dana Loesch lead off the parade of eye rolls:

NYT activist upset that POTUS didn’t unify with violent rioters, statue destroyers, history rewriters, cultural revolutionists. https://t.co/Xse20a0rGv — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 4, 2020

Just as dividing a country, rather than informing it, seems to be the goal of many in mainstream press. Trump’s speech was needed. It’s sad that some can’t unify over cancel culture. https://t.co/OSxZTMWZq6 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 4, 2020

We can’t recall too many mainstream journos criticizing Hillary Clinton’s lack of unifying rhetoric after her “deplorable” comment, or when President Obama reminded Republicans “I won.”

Does the anti-America left want to be united with the rest of the country? No. https://t.co/uXcUrACLyj — RBe (@RBPundit) July 4, 2020

Strange how so many reporters don’t look at the equation the other way around.

I’m starting to think the road to hell is paved with @nytimes newspapers. . . https://t.co/01tvxhsXCh — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 4, 2020

Sure it was. Arresting Antifa, and not allowing fringe groups who try to divide Americans was in his speech. Maybe you should see it again. I feel United. Let’s see the country unified, free of radicals, shall we? https://t.co/RTzo979mdg — Kimberley Russell (@Kimmy33311) July 4, 2020

Is supporting anarchy and violence uniting the country? https://t.co/H0esU8yUNE — Annie (@annigraham) July 4, 2020

Translation: appeasement of those who hate America and will hate him no matter what he does was not his goal. https://t.co/jOjhvJCE9V — Aaron O'Kelley (@AaronOKelley) July 4, 2020

Burn the US flag and pull down statues… I would rather be unified with the plague. — ♦️Tina Romano♦️ (@bigdaddymom420) July 4, 2020

The left doesn't want unity. They want uniformity (by their standards). https://t.co/68hiMp7kcK — All Your Curtilage Are Belong To Us (@BenignApathy) July 4, 2020

I didn't vote for him to unite with the socialist agenda of the left. https://t.co/UumKLvAefQ — Tamiann (@tamiannj) July 4, 2020

Bingo.