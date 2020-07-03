CNN media correspondent has been diligently performing his assigned duty again today, which is to say he’s been glued to Fox News and helping them maintain their ratings dominance. But for one moment, Fox News wasn’t trying to scare everybody to death about COVID-19, and Stelter brought it to everyone’s attention:

Dude, really?

And don’t forget the frequent Cuomo Brothers’ vaudeville act and “Love Gov”-fest. But in spite of that, Stelter defended the integrity of his cable net:

And in between pushing the panic button constantly, the “reporting” on CNN has been embarrassing:

All “fear porn” all the time at CNN. And zero self-awareness.

