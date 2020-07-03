CNN media correspondent has been diligently performing his assigned duty again today, which is to say he’s been glued to Fox News and helping them maintain their ratings dominance. But for one moment, Fox News wasn’t trying to scare everybody to death about COVID-19, and Stelter brought it to everyone’s attention:

"America's Newsroom" on Fox had a serious conversation about a petition to rename Columbus FLAVORTOWN before getting around to covering the Covid-19 surge later in the hour. pic.twitter.com/Os1FNVAgBX

Dude, really?

Elmo has been on your network several times this year, but go off https://t.co/j1UwQA5t7C — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 3, 2020

“Reliable Sources” on CNN had a serious conversation about the President’s mental health with a man who argued the President has killed more people than Hitler *then* promoted the man’s statement on social media. https://t.co/rbFoc32TbY — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 3, 2020

You guys had Greta on a coronavirus panel https://t.co/J0ekMvPNvb — Granite Mtn. Records Vault® (@camp_zion) July 3, 2020

And don’t forget the frequent Cuomo Brothers’ vaudeville act and “Love Gov”-fest. But in spite of that, Stelter defended the integrity of his cable net:

Dude, have you watched your network at all? — tailsxphile (@MichelleChauncy) July 3, 2020

Yes. The lead story was the Covid emergency. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 3, 2020

And in between pushing the panic button constantly, the “reporting” on CNN has been embarrassing:

pic.twitter.com/tuxLhUeV5d — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 3, 2020

Works at CNN, and like everyone else, never watches CNN. https://t.co/cHglbYdqUK — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) July 3, 2020

And then what happened on Fox News, Brian? — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) July 3, 2020

Has @CNN reported the current mortality rate or just the confirmed cases to keep the fear porn out there? — scruffy nerf herder (@haitian1999) July 3, 2020

All “fear porn” all the time at CNN. And zero self-awareness.