Just a few weeks ago the mayor of Seattle Jenny Durkan defended the autonomous zone that was then referred to as CHAZ as being what democracy looks like:

Seattle is fine. Don’t be so afraid of democracy. https://t.co/o26PkJnYhA — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 12, 2020

But the CHAZ/CHOP area devolved into the scene of violence, shootings and murders, and the “autonomous zone” was cleared out. But even after CHOP was razed, Mayor Durkan praised weeks of “incredibly peaceful demonstrations” there.

Perhaps Durkan would know how incredibly non-peaceful it was if she would have spoken to the father of a 19-year-old man who was killed inside the CHOP zone. The father, Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr., told a reporter that Durkan hadn’t called him, but President Trump has:

The father of 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson, who was shot and killed at the edge of the #CHOPseattle zone, says he still hasn't received a call from the Mayor of Seattle @MayorJenny, but received a condolence call this morning from @realDonaldTrump. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/ugpEgAwg5f — Matt Lorch (@MattLorchQ13Fox) July 2, 2020

“I still ain’t heard from the mayor [of Seattle ⁦@MayorJenny⁩]. Incredibly, Donald Trump called me,” says Horace Lorenzo Anderson, whose son was gunned down in CHOP during the Summer of Love & who was forced by authorities to wait 5 days before he could view his son’s body. pic.twitter.com/hlfg5YnJq4 — Mike (@Doranimated) July 3, 2020

What a tragic story, and also enraging because it shouldn’t have happened.

Heart breaks for this man. Watched the interview last night and that was hard to watch. A ton of respect for Horace and how gracious he was. Tough God fearing man with nothing but love for his son — Scott Thompson (@BigLeagueScott) July 3, 2020

This is remarkable in more than one aspect. https://t.co/5F5129z4qW — Ulrich L. Lehner (@ulrichlehner) July 3, 2020