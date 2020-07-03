Just a few weeks ago the mayor of Seattle Jenny Durkan defended the autonomous zone that was then referred to as CHAZ as being what democracy looks like:

But the CHAZ/CHOP area devolved into the scene of violence, shootings and murders, and the “autonomous zone” was cleared out. But even after CHOP was razed, Mayor Durkan praised weeks of “incredibly peaceful demonstrations” there.

Perhaps Durkan would know how incredibly non-peaceful it was if she would have spoken to the father of a 19-year-old man who was killed inside the CHOP zone. The father, Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr., told a reporter that Durkan hadn’t called him, but President Trump has:

Trending

What a tragic story, and also enraging because it shouldn’t have happened.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CHAZCHOPDonald TrumpJenny Durkan