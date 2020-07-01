As Twitchy reported earlier, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan had finally had enough of the fatal “summer of love” on Capitol Hill and at 5 a.m. ordered its removal, ASAP. It took her long enough, but she was smart enough to send in police officers with “additional protective gear,” considering how unhinged and/or armed some of the CHOP citizens were.

What didn’t take long was turning the CHOP “block party” into a pile of debris. City crews moved in quickly once police had cleared the way.

KING 5’s Joseph Suttner is a Capitol Hill resident and gave a bird’s eye view of cops moving in. A lot of cops.

Police are moving people out of the #CHOP southbound on 12th. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/nTIZ7ZfKE3 — Joseph Suttner (@josephsuttner) July 1, 2020

You hate to see it.

This is what’s left of the #CHOP as of 7:18 am… pic.twitter.com/pT3eGiAwLI — Joseph Suttner (@josephsuttner) July 1, 2020

See, that wasn’t so hard. As far as we know no one was shot and killed, unlike when CHOP was up and running.

The city is wasting no time dismantling the #CHOP. I’m actually surprised by how fast this is going. pic.twitter.com/yvyHFyREqU — Joseph Suttner (@josephsuttner) July 1, 2020

The #CHOP has been reduced to one giant pile of debris in the middle of 12th… pic.twitter.com/zsXI6DQjWC — Joseph Suttner (@josephsuttner) July 1, 2020

So much beautiful artwork destroyed.

Looks like @SeattlePD is now putting in new cement barriers around their East Precinct. #CHOP pic.twitter.com/POLlBz0jEA — Joseph Suttner (@josephsuttner) July 1, 2020

So he’s saying the East Precinct belongs to the Seattle Police Department again? That’s good news! Here are some other shots of the fall of CHOP:

City workers found improvised spike strips at CHOP, presumably created by the Antifa goons playing security force dress-up. pic.twitter.com/coJIiT6D0H — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 1, 2020

Like most progressives, the citizens of CHOP understood the importance of securing their borders. The first thing they did was build a wall, after all.

