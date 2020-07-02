The June jobs report that showed great progress on the economic recovery front came as bad news for Democrats like Chuck Schumer, but not President Trump, who outlined the progress made for media gathered at the White House this morning:
Today's jobs report is "spectacular news for American workers and American families and for our country as a whole." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XoDHO9TlfX
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 2, 2020
A look at June's HISTORIC jobs numbers:
2.1 million leisure & hospitality jobs
740,000 retail jobs
568,000 education & healthcare jobs
357,000 service jobs
356,000 manufacturing jobs
🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BzcSFXaxv6
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 2, 2020
However, after his remarks, Trump left without taking questions, which didn’t sit well with some journos:
The president left his “news conference” without answering a single question. pic.twitter.com/DSKzqCogqf
— jonkarl (@jonkarl) July 2, 2020
It’s not a news conference if you don’t take questions. Cc: @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse @PressSec https://t.co/lTNJKjxkpF
— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) July 2, 2020
After making comments on jobs report and resurgence of virus, Trump leaves what WH billed as a “news conference” without taking questions. He has done this repeatedly in recent weeks.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 2, 2020
It’s always fun when the same press that constantly accuses Trump of doing nothing but lying to them gets worked up when he won’t address them directly.
Not a “news conference”. A press release. https://t.co/pWhFEdpauN
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 2, 2020
Maybe Trump didn’t call on reporters because so many in the showboating White House press corps make statements thinly disguised as questions:
Oh no. Now how will Acosta and Yamiche get a chance to present Democratic talking points in poetic form and get new material for their books? https://t.co/PqhAcT4jwE
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 2, 2020
That’s what really bothers the WH media.