The June jobs report that showed great progress on the economic recovery front came as bad news for Democrats like Chuck Schumer, but not President Trump, who outlined the progress made for media gathered at the White House this morning:

Today's jobs report is "spectacular news for American workers and American families and for our country as a whole." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XoDHO9TlfX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 2, 2020

A look at June's HISTORIC jobs numbers: 2.1 million leisure & hospitality jobs

740,000 retail jobs

568,000 education & healthcare jobs

357,000 service jobs

356,000 manufacturing jobs 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BzcSFXaxv6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 2, 2020

However, after his remarks, Trump left without taking questions, which didn’t sit well with some journos:

The president left his “news conference” without answering a single question. pic.twitter.com/DSKzqCogqf — jonkarl (@jonkarl) July 2, 2020

After making comments on jobs report and resurgence of virus, Trump leaves what WH billed as a “news conference” without taking questions. He has done this repeatedly in recent weeks. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 2, 2020

It’s always fun when the same press that constantly accuses Trump of doing nothing but lying to them gets worked up when he won’t address them directly.

Not a “news conference”. A press release. https://t.co/pWhFEdpauN — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 2, 2020

Maybe Trump didn’t call on reporters because so many in the showboating White House press corps make statements thinly disguised as questions:

Oh no. Now how will Acosta and Yamiche get a chance to present Democratic talking points in poetic form and get new material for their books? https://t.co/PqhAcT4jwE — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 2, 2020

That’s what really bothers the WH media.