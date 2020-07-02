The June jobs report that showed great progress on the economic recovery front came as bad news for Democrats like Chuck Schumer, but not President Trump, who outlined the progress made for media gathered at the White House this morning:

However, after his remarks, Trump left without taking questions, which didn’t sit well with some journos:

It’s always fun when the same press that constantly accuses Trump of doing nothing but lying to them gets worked up when he won’t address them directly.

Maybe Trump didn’t call on reporters because so many in the showboating White House press corps make statements thinly disguised as questions:

That’s what really bothers the WH media.

