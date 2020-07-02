The June jobs report contained plenty of excellent news, because mainly it showed that the country’s economy is bouncing back from all the coronavirus shutdowns:

FBN's @cvpayne on the June jobs report: "All the boxes were checked…This is an amazing story… "The market keeps saying V SHAPED recovery, even though the economist keep saying it's impossible." pic.twitter.com/Q6Je8ghPVM — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) July 2, 2020

And right on cue comes Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to try and crap on the good news:

Today’s jobs report may just be a slight peak in a much larger valley, and unless Pres. Trump demonstrates real leadership and the Senate GOP get off their hands and work with Democrats to provide additional federal fiscal relief, the pain America is experiencing will only worsen pic.twitter.com/1yPGurt4VU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 2, 2020

So the good news only means things will continue to get worse later… or something.

CHUCK YOU WERE HOPING FOR JOB LOSSES 🙉 https://t.co/vNNLY5Xkad — jbcjbc (@jbcjbc4) July 2, 2020

While Democrats destroy their cities and economies, allowing mob rule and their citizens to be unprotected, Republicans pull together and get back to work. Sucks to be a Democrat. https://t.co/yA8h1vuUmj — BellaDonna 🇺🇸 Let Freedom Ring ⭐⭐⭐ (@Aster56) July 2, 2020

Heaven forbid! America can't be allowed to prosper this close to the election! How will Democrats ever win? https://t.co/VJMikRzOYc — David L Miller (@DavidLMiller18) July 2, 2020

Encouraging economic news with an incumbent Republican president in an election year equals bad news for Democrats.