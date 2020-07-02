The June jobs report contained plenty of excellent news, because mainly it showed that the country’s economy is bouncing back from all the coronavirus shutdowns:

And right on cue comes Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to try and crap on the good news:

So the good news only means things will continue to get worse later… or something.

Encouraging economic news with an incumbent Republican president in an election year equals bad news for Democrats.

