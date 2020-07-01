President Trump will be at Mt. Rushmore for a fireworks display to commemorate Independence Day, so naturally the media has been working overtime to help the Left let everybody know why that’s problematic.

And this is on the heels of the deleted DNC tweet about Trump’s upcoming visit “glorifying white supremacy at Mt. Rushmore.”

They couldn’t make it any more obvious that the Dems and media work hand-in-hand. But first, perhaps The New York Times should do a little more studying about the history of… The New York Times:

As usual, the Times clearly has different sets of rules for everybody else.

It’s almost as if this all has nothing to do with just Confederate monuments. *Eye roll*

