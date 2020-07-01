President Trump will be at Mt. Rushmore for a fireworks display to commemorate Independence Day, so naturally the media has been working overtime to help the Left let everybody know why that’s problematic.

Mount Rushmore was built on land that belonged to the Lakota tribe and sculpted by a man who had strong bonds with the Ku Klux Klan. It features the faces of 2 U.S. presidents who were slaveholders.https://t.co/pHmJScnYbb — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 1, 2020

And this is on the heels of the deleted DNC tweet about Trump’s upcoming visit “glorifying white supremacy at Mt. Rushmore.”

Remember when everyone used to say “What’s next, Mount Rushmore?” Two days ago @TheDemocrats Tweeted that it was “glorifying white supremacy” Today the New York Times is going after it. The mob is now officially coming for Mount Rushmore. https://t.co/ZMfyoqlOGd — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 1, 2020

They couldn’t make it any more obvious that the Dems and media work hand-in-hand. But first, perhaps The New York Times should do a little more studying about the history of… The New York Times:

And the @nytimes headquarters is built on Lenape land which was stolen. Until the @nytimes gives up their building to their descendants, anyone working for them is clearly involved in white supremacy. https://t.co/faOnHGx6y0 https://t.co/DA8lOdSoQl — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 1, 2020

The New York Times cheerleaded for Hitler and let him write an op-ed in 1941. https://t.co/ibXuTvQPqn — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) July 1, 2020

The NY Times coverage of another person who had strong bonds with the KKK https://t.co/NFVznSPDx9 pic.twitter.com/oQJFEKdSfY — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) July 1, 2020

As usual, the Times clearly has different sets of rules for everybody else.

I almost feel like the NYT is trying to keep the violence going at this point. This is getting ridiculous and borderline insane. — ApoliticalSam (@Spiritual_Muser) July 1, 2020

Y’all have lost your minds. Glad I canceled my subscription. — Jacques Delecto (@Snarkydonkey) July 1, 2020

FUN FACT: The Lakota were from the Minnesota region. They didn’t move into the Dakotas until the 1700s. When they did move, they pushed out the weaker tribes who were already there. History is fun. I’m glad I know it. And not just the “acceptable” parts. https://t.co/G8LggHqW6w — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 1, 2020

I must have slept through the vote when we put angry and pasty purple-haired teens with weird facial piercings and tattoos in charge of everything. https://t.co/EXibSnFzU7 — Mike (@Doranimated) July 1, 2020

And that's why those cops killed George Floyd. https://t.co/1ONuAlY98N — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 1, 2020

I mean… the New York Times is just anti-American garbage at this point. https://t.co/6rydQFeRMh — RBe (@RBPundit) July 1, 2020

See, the Democrats deleted the tweet. https://t.co/2b3130EHn6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 1, 2020

We got to Mt. Rushmore awful quickly, didn't we? https://t.co/joRxMtVEDo — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 1, 2020

It’s almost as if this all has nothing to do with just Confederate monuments. *Eye roll*