President Trump will be on the scene for a fireworks display to celebrate the 4th of July at Mt. Rushmore, and naturally the planned event is being reported as problematic:

Trump is headlining fireworks at Mount Rushmore. Experts worry two things could spread: virus and wildfire. https://t.co/PLl7YFl90B — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 25, 2020

The DNC took the triggering a step further:

Everybody: "Did you see that crazy thing Trump tweeted?" Democrats: "Hold my kombucha." https://t.co/eYDfs9EEPa — jon gabriel (@exjon) June 30, 2020

Yeah, it was deleted, but captured nonetheless:

And… deleted as I expected. Don't worry, @TheDemocrats; I saved it for you. pic.twitter.com/ElV0F8yWiO — jon gabriel (@exjon) June 30, 2020

Well look at that!

Maybe the Democrats' social media manager meant to tweet that hot take from his Antifa account. — jon gabriel (@exjon) June 30, 2020

Hey, could be!

June 29, 2020, 9:57 PM ET The moment the Democrat Party attacked Mount Rushmore, which features George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, as a symbol of white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/0jUipkcB2h — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) June 30, 2020

Would be curious to hear @TheDemocrats explain what part of shooting off fireworks at Mt. Rushmore for the 4th of July "glorifys white supremacy". The fireworks? Mt. Rushmore itself? The 4th of July? https://t.co/B3uSUkTBQs — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 30, 2020

The @TheDemocrats are seriously declaring Mount Rushmore a place that is “glorifying white supremacy”. Thanks for the mailer content you lunatics. Coming to a @KyDems advertisement near you. https://t.co/SoaVrVXoXV — Jake Cox (@GOPJake) June 30, 2020

Lol the lunatics at @TheDemocrats deleted their tweet, but screenshots are foreverrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/mJ0q2Fk1Kp — Jake Cox (@GOPJake) June 30, 2020

They deleted this tweet. Is the most infuriating thing I've ever seen in my entire life. If you are proud of being an American you should not vote for Biden. This is BS.@TheDemocrats pic.twitter.com/1s1Fi2Z4h5 — ALEX (Average Man) (@MT_BNA) June 30, 2020

Oh gee, @TheDemocrats realized how bad this sounded and deleted it. But don’t worry guys, I got you covered. pic.twitter.com/Nlj4yH2MUi — Eric Lendrum (@EricLendrum26) June 30, 2020

.@TheDemocrats deleted this but the Internet is forever pic.twitter.com/t8IoT0p9b3 — Ayn “#blacklivesmatter are neo-Marxists” Banned (@AynBanned) June 30, 2020