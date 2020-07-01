As we told you earlier, the U.S. saw a gun sales record last month, and somebody finds that news quite troubling:

BREAKING: Just when you thought the news couldn't more depressing…8.3 million guns have been sold in the United States since March, meaning 2020 is on course to be the biggest year for gun sales in American history. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 1, 2020

Morgan might be “depressed” but should he really be surprised?

This is what defunding the police looks like … and also what the Second Amendment looks like. https://t.co/3i4wU8vLOG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 1, 2020

Bingo.

When mayors #DefundThePolice, and governors refuse to deploy National Guard troops until it’s too late, The People lose faith in the government’s ability to protect them. And so they rightfully buy guns. The Second Amendment is working well. https://t.co/TvCIHGoB69 — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) July 1, 2020

And it’s not like the reaction was in any way unpredictable, and yet it seems to be coming as a surprise to some.

Good. 2A has never been more obviously necessary. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 1, 2020

This made me sad also. I went to go buy a new gun the other day and they were all sold out 😭 — Aaron L (@Gold_Bugg) July 1, 2020

Awesome news! You can thank the “defund the police” movement. Self defense is vital. — Trevor 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) July 1, 2020

A subject of the crown whining about free men and women exercising our 2nd ammendment rights. The height of irony. — Joey Bags (@BagsActual) July 1, 2020

It's "depressing" being able to defend yourself against the mob? — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) July 1, 2020

Apparently it is for the pro-gun control crowd.

We can get that number even higher. https://t.co/HDjIUsYs1N — HeartLess (@BackHeartLess) July 1, 2020

Lefties are still working on that.