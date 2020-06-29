The week is so very young and yet the media’s already off to a fast start.

The Daily Beast has added to the journalistic momentum with this take on what Iranian leadership has reportedly done in regards to President Trump:

Iran has reportedly issued a warrant for Trump’s arrest on “murder and terrorism charges” related to the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani. You can’t blame them for trying.https://t.co/JLmQNs0B9j — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 29, 2020

Wait, what?

"You can't blame them for trying." https://t.co/n6WyOKLnEN — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 29, 2020

That’s what we thought they said.

“I know where he is. Give me 48 hours” – Ben Rhodes. https://t.co/6khhuS0s4J — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2020

That sounds so real it might not be fake!

We all know American media outlets love the repressive Iranian regime, but usually they're not so blatant about it. https://t.co/2gYoioHWId — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 29, 2020

The mask has fallen all the way to the ground.

Just wondering… by "top general" do you mean "terrorist responsible for the deaths of countless American troops"? https://t.co/qpeHwUwQyl — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 29, 2020

It's not every day you see a prominent American news outlet openly siding with Iran. https://t.co/AZnmvt5z1o — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 29, 2020

The Daily Beast is siding with a country that promotes terrorist leaders over a president who keeps America safe. https://t.co/UuqMoau9Cl — America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) June 29, 2020

The irony here is, they are siding with a nation that would throw half their staff and readers off a building… — David.in.Houston (@DavidinHouston1) June 29, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when killing Soleimani was going to result in World War III — Dee Bow (@DBeaux78) June 29, 2020

But that was about a dozen panicked news cycles ago.