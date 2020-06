Every day you wake up and wonder who will be next up on the Left’s “cancel” list, and late this week an iconic American actor made the list — or at least an airport that’s named after him did:

Orange County Democrats call for John Wayne Airport to be renamed https://t.co/9pTPyNWaMu pic.twitter.com/z2ilYAYrjl

The emergency resolution condemns John Wayne's "white supremacist, anti-LGBT, and anti-Indigenous views" stemming from a 1971 Playboy interview https://t.co/JUwihx4Z98 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 27, 2020

Wait, “emergency” resolution?

From The Hill:

On Friday, the Democratic Party of Orange County passed a resolution condemning the Duke for “racist and bigoted statements” he made during an interview with “Playboy” in 1971, according to the Los Angeles Times. The resolution called for the Orange County Board of Supervisors to remove Wayne’s name, statue,and other likenesses from the international airport and “restore its original name: Orange County Airport.”

Maybe the Democrats could focus on something a little more current. Dana Loesch gave them a reminder:

Ralph Northam is still Governor of Virginia. https://t.co/x07XDrBrGG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 27, 2020

And dozens of roads and buildings in West Virginia are still names after Robert Byrd. But the Dems do have their “priorities.”

Jimmy Kimmel is still the host of some damned thing I don't watch. Tina Fey still draws a paycheck on the back of her blatant racism. Elizabeth Warren is still a Senator. — Clayton Williams (@claypockets) June 27, 2020

Justin Truedeau is still PM of Canada too. Funny how these black face connoisseurs come from their own side lol — Reich0 (@Reich015) June 27, 2020