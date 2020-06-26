Earlier this week Nancy Pelosi said that Senate Republicans were “complicit” in the murder of George Floyd (before the Dems blocked the GOP’s police reform bill), and she’s keeping the lack of shame and self-awareness going with this doozy:

Pelosi on Republicans and coronavirus:

They do not accept science. And they do not accept governance..wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance..they don’t want any of that — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 26, 2020

Pelosi must have suspended the rules of “science” long enough for her to encourage (and participate in) tightly packed protests around the country recently.

Pelosi’s pals in the “protest” movement were obviously COVID super-spreaders in many major cities, and yet she didn’t lecture them or tell them to stop. No cred on this ever since. https://t.co/H03CyEBXKR — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 26, 2020

Democrats literally just encouraged and participated in mass protests with no social distancing… — Nick (@NickAtNight128) June 26, 2020

Oh, and remember this?

LOL she literally told people to go out and mingle in Chinese districts. https://t.co/Hqr9678d48 — Jason Willoughby ⭕ (@jpwilloughby) June 26, 2020

Fact check: TRUE:

Nancy Pelosi, 2/24/20: "Come to Chinatown. Precautions have been taken…We think it's very safe and want others to come."pic.twitter.com/Pa41NRNf6k — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 13, 2020

But Pelosi’s the queen of “science,” or something.

