Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart was on with Stephen Colbert this week, and he made it clear that he’s backing Joe Biden:

Jon Stewart Explains Why Joe Biden's "Humility" Makes Him the "Man of the Moment" https://t.co/kll4oIHNmp pic.twitter.com/S9ryBSRbOH — THR TV News (@THRtv) June 25, 2020

The Colbert Show’s Twitter also quoted what Stewart said about President Trump:

“He’s not draining the swamp. He is the swamp. He’s Donald Swamp. Old Swampy Don…. let’s trend it.” #SwampyDon pic.twitter.com/D2lpiewj3V — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 25, 2020

“Old swampy Don”? Ok, whatever. Amazingly, Trump became “the swamp” in under four years, and Joe Biden doesn’t have any swamp on him after all this time?

Been in politics for almost 4 years and Trump is the swamp? What's Joe Biden with his over 40 years in politics? — OneDeadAngel 🇺🇸 (@OneHomesteader) June 25, 2020

imagine thinking someone thats been in politics 4 years is the swamp but someone thats been in politics for 50 years is gonna fix all the problems — не a бот 🤖 (@UnmodernedMan) June 25, 2020

Another hilarious thing is that those who think Trump is “the swamp” tend to also be fans of DC lifers like Schumer, Pelosi, and of course Biden.

I deadass thought this was an account with a checkmark parodying Colbert but it's actually just Colbert https://t.co/Bw7VhRUBnj — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) June 25, 2020

he'll never recover from this https://t.co/SlgbMuinpv — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) June 25, 2020

Wew, after this Orange Man will have no choice but to resign in disgrace — MAX 👁 PROPAYNE X (@Black24Boi) June 25, 2020

Jon Stewart last week: I apologize for toxifying politics.

Jon Stewart this week: https://t.co/KdxrIDMIqz — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 25, 2020

Yep, that’s what Stewart said recently. Guess he’s over that now.