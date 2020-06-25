Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart was on with Stephen Colbert this week, and he made it clear that he’s backing Joe Biden:

The Colbert Show’s Twitter also quoted what Stewart said about President Trump:

“Old swampy Don”? Ok, whatever. Amazingly, Trump became “the swamp” in under four years, and Joe Biden doesn’t have any swamp on him after all this time?

Trending

Another hilarious thing is that those who think Trump is “the swamp” tend to also be fans of DC lifers like Schumer, Pelosi, and of course Biden.

Yep, that’s what Stewart said recently. Guess he’s over that now.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJoe BidenJon StewartStephen Colbert