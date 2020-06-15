As the Trump presidency is well into its fourth year, the number of people in the entertainment industry doing penance is growing.

Former host of “The Daily Show” Jon Stewart is now among them:

Jon Stewart says he regrets taking part in what he calls “the evisceration expectation” – inviting political opponents like Bill O’Reilly onto #TheDailyShow and giving in to the “gravitational force” of creating a viral moment https://t.co/hlmRwV3OXO

Stewart was speaking about the “worst legacy” of “The Daily Show”:

Asked what the rise of Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson at Fox News represents for the network, Stewart says, “I think they’re just the next level. As things progress, to get the same dopamine hit, you have to push it further. Although O’Reilly pushed it pretty far. The question was always, Why would you talk to him? Why do you have him on the show if you can’t destroy him? If you want to talk about the worst legacy of The Daily Show, it was probably that.”

Wow, that’s a pretty harsh slam from Stewart on… himself?

There is something especially funny about Jon Stewart just now realizing that he got rich and famous from popularizing a dumber, uglier version of the "Crossfire" model he decried. In fact, Stewart's current existential crisis is probably the funniest thing of his entire career. https://t.co/nEUN1UHeMb — tsar-lord (@BecketAdams) June 15, 2020

Here are some alternate headlines:

Jon Stewart eviscerates Jon Stewart's career. https://t.co/ROYOR2TQp7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2020

Jon Stewart absolutely destroys Jon Stewart. https://t.co/eZTn9d9ZvU — Holden (@Holden114) June 15, 2020

Right?

It was so obvious for so long his "stop hurting America!" diatribe, while not altogether wrong, was also sanctimonious and very lacking in self-awareness. https://t.co/9yfSG5KBFy — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 15, 2020

Jon Stewart feels guilty for inventing the thing that replaced humor. https://t.co/RWgBNC98QY — Rex Riepe (@rexriepe) June 15, 2020

"taking part in"? That's one way to portray his role. https://t.co/sMPdM3Angm — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 15, 2020

The guy with a fake news show that aired after puppets making prank telephone calls has something serious to say about the news. — Rick Stanbough (@MaSp1engineer) June 15, 2020

"Taking part in" the evisceration expectation? It was – along with his clown nose on clown nose off schtick – the entire premise of his show. https://t.co/rFVhr1nz8i — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 15, 2020

Wow, all the libs are forced to confess to their base that they deeply regret the sin that they ever turned over their important social-justice platforms to allow opposing viewpoints. Mea culpa

Mea maxima culpa https://t.co/B2oaVgzLZ2 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 15, 2020

And no liberal host will ever make that “mistake” again.