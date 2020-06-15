As the Trump presidency is well into its fourth year, the number of people in the entertainment industry doing penance is growing.
Former host of “The Daily Show” Jon Stewart is now among them:
Jon Stewart says he regrets taking part in what he calls “the evisceration expectation” – inviting political opponents like Bill O’Reilly onto #TheDailyShow and giving in to the “gravitational force” of creating a viral moment https://t.co/hlmRwV3OXO
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 15, 2020
Tags: Daily ShowJon Stewart