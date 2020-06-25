No more calls please, we have our Hot Take of the Week winner by way of a piece at Newsweek:

And by “weaponized,” the Newsweek writer means non-liberals are pointing out how some on the Left have stumbled into their own traps.

Conservatives weaponize something that is by description weaponized to use against people weaponizing the weapon. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 25, 2020

“We gotta find something to say other than ‘pounce’, grab the thesaurus!” — Dale Doback (@ThreeGreen21) June 25, 2020

She clearly wins the “Republicans Pounce” award for best variation — Dave (@Shotzzie96) June 25, 2020

Clearly.

I’m in awe of this one — John Noonan (@noonanjo) June 25, 2020

It is peak “pounce” analysis — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) June 25, 2020

That amount of spin without needing Dramamine is impressive indeed.

Spare us your crocodile tears because conservatives are insisting you play by your own rules. You made this bed, now sleep in it. Sweet dreams! 😴https://t.co/R9ng3DSIoP — Alex Clark 💖🇺🇸 (@yoalexrapz) June 25, 2020

You mean the Right watches and learns when the Left paints themselves into a corner of weaponized moral outrage and then uses that weapon against them? Gee, who could have seen this coming? https://t.co/uzQtOGtRzs — Chris Shelton (@sheltondesigner) June 25, 2020

Wait! I thought Cancel Culture does not exist? lol — Shub-Niggurath (@shub1niggurath) June 25, 2020

Confusing, isn’t it?

