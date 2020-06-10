Congress held a hearing on police brutality and reform Wednesday, and Newsweek’s Ramsey Touchberry reports that Republicans seized the opportunity to pounce on the “Defund the Police” movement.

Republicans pounced at the opportunity to publicly decry the "Defund the Police" movement today in a hearing on police brutality & reform, a proceeding that featured the brother of George Floyd as one of its witnesses.https://t.co/X1TZzfQhmW — Ramsey Touchberry (@ramsberry1) June 10, 2020

Newsweek’s headline announced that Republicans “bashed” the “Defund the Police” movement, but Touchberry added “pounced” in the first paragraph:

Republicans pounced at the opportunity to publicly decry the “Defund the Police” movement on Wednesday during a congressional hearing on police brutality and reform, a proceeding that featured the brother of George Floyd as one of its witnesses. “It is pure insanity,” said Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), ranking member of the Judiciary Committee. “Radical” and “dangerous proposal,” is how Representative Mike Johnson (R-La.) described the idea of defunding law enforcement agencies.

Well … what did Democrats do? Their nominee, Joe Biden, has said he opposes defunding the police — where do they stand?

Reeeeeee! They POUNCED! — Mr. Bad Example (@MrBadExample7) June 10, 2020

Back to pouncing after a week of seizing — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) June 10, 2020

It's really easy to "pounce" on something that is absolutely insane — Friendly Baptist Evangelist (@FriendlyBaptis1) June 10, 2020

they didnt seize? are Wednesday's exclusively for pouncing? — Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) June 10, 2020

Wednesday is a “Seize” day not a “Pounce” day. We have been over this in the meetings again and again. Next guy who pounces when should be seizing is going to have to answer to me. — Steven Woolery (@Stevenwoolery) June 10, 2020

I saw it more as a seize than a pounce. But I can see it as a pounce. No I changed my mind it was a seize — Mike (@Mike21260099) June 10, 2020

Those pesky pouncing Republicans. — michael amber (@Sneakeyghost) June 10, 2020

NO! NOT THE REPUBLICAN POUNCE TACTIC! NOOOOOOOOO! — Bring back the XFL – JRC (@jrcrawley) June 10, 2020

Republicans pounce? Do you not own a thesaurus? pic.twitter.com/yfuH8cZmsU — Matthew (Asteroid Impact) Irvine (@Evil_Tweety) June 10, 2020

This is shaping up to be an epic ratio. Absolutely. Epic. — Phil (@realPhilLacio) June 10, 2020

In all fairness the "Defund the Police" movement is a stupid idea that needs to be pounced on. — The Pouncing Deplorable (@rac_123) June 10, 2020

Pounced is probably not the right word here. Exercised common sense is more appropriate. — TDL (@TDL_Coop) June 10, 2020

Pounce is one of the 5 approved verbs to describe Republican response to democrat craziness — Mark Hopkins (@hoppyrex) June 10, 2020

"Republicans pounced" The media is a self-parody. — whale biologist (@whalebiologist1) June 10, 2020

We haven't begun to pounce! — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) June 10, 2020

You realize everyone is laughing at you when you unironically use the phrase "Republicans pounce" for the millionth time… — DigintheCrates 🇺🇸 (@ChiSportsHomer) June 10, 2020

He is using all the scary words: pounced, political ammunition, etc. — The Pouncing Deplorable (@rac_123) June 10, 2020

Please come up with a new word. Pounce has lost its meaning — Rampage (@Rampage77759370) June 10, 2020

Cringe… a stereotype activist on social media — David 🔺 (@paradise919400) June 10, 2020

"Journalists" always seem to be pouncing on Republicans for telling us what they think about an issue. Weird. — anti bad guys (@anti_bad_guys) June 10, 2020

Defunding the police is a stupid idea and it’s a good thing that Republicans pounced on it, considering Democrats can’t even define what “defund” means.

