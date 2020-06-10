Congress held a hearing on police brutality and reform Wednesday, and Newsweek’s Ramsey Touchberry reports that Republicans seized the opportunity to pounce on the “Defund the Police” movement.

Newsweek’s headline announced that Republicans “bashed” the “Defund the Police” movement, but Touchberry added “pounced” in the first paragraph:

Republicans pounced at the opportunity to publicly decry the “Defund the Police” movement on Wednesday during a congressional hearing on police brutality and reform, a proceeding that featured the brother of George Floyd as one of its witnesses.

“It is pure insanity,” said Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), ranking member of the Judiciary Committee.

“Radical” and “dangerous proposal,” is how Representative Mike Johnson (R-La.) described the idea of defunding law enforcement agencies.

Well … what did Democrats do? Their nominee, Joe Biden, has said he opposes defunding the police — where do they stand?

Defunding the police is a stupid idea and it’s a good thing that Republicans pounced on it, considering Democrats can’t even define what “defund” means.

