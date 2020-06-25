Fox News’ Sean Hannity taped a town hall with President Trump today, and the president commented about the people who have been vandalizing and pulling down monuments in cities around the country this way:

Trump, in a taped town hall with Sean Hannity, speaking about demonstrators who vandalize monuments: "At some point there is going to be retribution because there has to be. These people are vandals. They’re agitators, but they’re really, they’re terrorists in a sense." — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 25, 2020

CNN’s Brian Stelter certainly doesn’t agree, possibly because it wasn’t his or CNN’s property being destroyed:

There we go again with the president using the word "terrorists" https://t.co/E0cpeASKAB — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 25, 2020

Considering what Democrats, with CNN’s assistance, say about 2nd Amendment supporters on a regular basis, Dana Loesch wasn’t having it:

I’m curious, have you ever objected as vociferously whenever I and other law-abiding gun owners were referred to as “terrorists” on your network? We never vandalized monuments or burned down buildings. https://t.co/3l4TGvTUNh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 25, 2020

I mean, there is a sitting congresswoman who called me and others “domestic security threats” but by all means, everyone clutch your pearls if the Antifa people burning down buildings, beating people in the streets, are referred to as “terrorists.” — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 25, 2020

And did Stelter also hyperventilate when Hillary Clinton called non-vandal protesters terrorists?

And in that case the people Hillary was triggered about were actually acting within the law, whether she liked it or not.