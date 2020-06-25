Fox News’ Sean Hannity taped a town hall with President Trump today, and the president commented about the people who have been vandalizing and pulling down monuments in cities around the country this way:

CNN’s Brian Stelter certainly doesn’t agree, possibly because it wasn’t his or CNN’s property being destroyed:

Considering what Democrats, with CNN’s assistance, say about 2nd Amendment supporters on a regular basis, Dana Loesch wasn’t having it:

And did Stelter also hyperventilate when Hillary Clinton called non-vandal protesters terrorists?

And in that case the people Hillary was triggered about were actually acting within the law, whether she liked it or not.

