Among the White House press corps, lately CNN’s Jim Acosta and NPR’s Yamiche Alcindor seem to be engaged in a competition of sorts to see who can be the biggest stooge for the DNC and the Left. If that’s what’s happening, Alcindor has taken the lead with this doozy of a defense of vandals taking down monuments in cities around the country:

“Protesters”? LOL. Heck, even Chris Hayes and Matt Yglesias might disagree with that sweeping defense of the vandals and the vandalism that’s taken place. As for the NPR “journalist,” we can’t say we’re shocked.

So many “journalists” have no shame, or standards for that matter.

She’s just helping!

There’s another aspect that makes it even more maddening:

Pretty sweet deal for the Democrats.

