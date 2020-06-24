Among the White House press corps, lately CNN’s Jim Acosta and NPR’s Yamiche Alcindor seem to be engaged in a competition of sorts to see who can be the biggest stooge for the DNC and the Left. If that’s what’s happening, Alcindor has taken the lead with this doozy of a defense of vandals taking down monuments in cities around the country:

Pres Trump just said many of the people trying to pull down statues don't know what the statues mean and who the statues commemorate. Note: Protesters say they understand who the statues commemorate and that images of those people–many who owed enslaved people–should be gone. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 24, 2020

“Protesters”? LOL. Heck, even Chris Hayes and Matt Yglesias might disagree with that sweeping defense of the vandals and the vandalism that’s taken place. As for the NPR “journalist,” we can’t say we’re shocked.

This is just embarrassing. https://t.co/QtB8J9nmhk — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 24, 2020

My God, you're an embarrassment to real journalists. — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) June 24, 2020

So many “journalists” have no shame, or standards for that matter.

Note: You're arguing that protesters pulled down statues of Union General Ulysses S. Grant and famous abolitionists like Hans Christian Heg knowing exactly who they were. https://t.co/rc37Y4tftP — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 24, 2020

thanks for the ADDED CONTEXT. so you're saying the protesters understand Lincoln, Heg, and the Forward statue? they think a statue commemorating women's suffrage owned slaves? man, what a public service. https://t.co/xBVAa9lHio — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 24, 2020

Thank you for speaking on their behalf and confirming they know Grant, Lincoln & Heg but are tearing them down regardless. It certainly clarifies things a bit. https://t.co/ibZOYOx3jC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2020

So they DO know what they're doing. And yet they're doing it anyway. https://t.co/X4e3pE3Sq8 — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 24, 2020

She’s just helping!

Ulysses S. Grant – fought to free the slaves.

Abraham Lincoln – freed the slaves.

Hans Christian Heg – died trying to end slavery These are just three examples. They have no idea what they are pulling down or what they are asking to be removed. And neither do you. https://t.co/fTvdG4Tyc0 — Micah Rate (@Micah_Rate) June 24, 2020

As eager as one might be to rebut the President, not sure it's smart to defend the destruction with this broad of a brush. They've taken down statues of Miguel de Cervantes, "Forward" and Hans Christian Heg in Madison – not all are worth defending. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 24, 2020

Journos Against Teddy Roosevelt (who was the basis of nearly every Progressive policy proposal they love) was something I didn’t imagine — Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) June 24, 2020

You’re an incredible hack. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) June 24, 2020

If they don't know, they are stupid. If they do know, they are also stupid. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 24, 2020

Yamiche showing she doesn't seem to care what happens to Lincoln, Grant, Key, Washington, and even Unionists https://t.co/ay6eiUgDMD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 24, 2020

There’s another aspect that makes it even more maddening:

Yamiche is literally the DNC's spokeswoman and she's paid for by your tax dollars. It's pretty incredible to watch. https://t.co/Urn6w5fdyd — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 24, 2020

Pretty sweet deal for the Democrats.