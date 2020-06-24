It looks like the rioters and vandals are starting to go too far for MSNBC’s Chris Hayes:

Vox’s Matt Yglesias is troubled by that too:

Hey, are there some epiphanies happening on the Left? Eh, maybe, or maybe not.

Trending

A beating that those in “the Madison crowd” took part in.

Wait for it!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris Hayesmonument vandalismprotests