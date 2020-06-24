It looks like the rioters and vandals are starting to go too far for MSNBC’s Chris Hayes:
So the Madison crowd last night: knocked over the statue of an abolitionist immigrant who died fighting for the union, a statue commemorating women's suffrage and beat up a 60 year old state senator and left him lying on the ground.https://t.co/ZAQqZySAUe
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 24, 2020
Vox’s Matt Yglesias is troubled by that too:
Doesn’t seem great https://t.co/x7Tvdochfy
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 24, 2020
Hey, are there some epiphanies happening on the Left? Eh, maybe, or maybe not.
Twilight of the elites, eh Chrishttps://t.co/X13D6B5j1A
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2020
Yup that's the side you support and helped promote. Good job.
— 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) June 24, 2020
When you've lost Chris Hayes… https://t.co/S7U9wD1gtF
— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 24, 2020
Frankenstein looks on in horror as his monster ravages the village….. https://t.co/QpuYMv89fq
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 24, 2020
Excuse me, it was a mostly-peaceful beating. https://t.co/8qKxZxrn5W
— BT (@back_ttys) June 24, 2020
A beating that those in “the Madison crowd” took part in.
I believe you mean "mob"https://t.co/Jn4WOodbM8
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) June 24, 2020
Connect the dots, Chris… Connect the dots. https://t.co/MgBPrSYGto
— Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) June 24, 2020
Cool, lead your show with that tonight. https://t.co/20ozlDLyxP
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 24, 2020
This is a result of your Marxist propaganda, son. You fed the crocodile. https://t.co/cCvDrnJB8i
— B. Winfield… (@hufco60) June 24, 2020
Enjoy the whirlwind, Sweater Tears. https://t.co/Jn3kaxgtz2
— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 24, 2020
D-Day heroes I think you called them didn’t you? https://t.co/LI0VrrT2Ql
— John C. Barry (Parler:@Shrinkgov) (@ShrinkGov) June 24, 2020
Almost like mobs act like mobs. https://t.co/Ax8wWFes0L
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 24, 2020
Surely this is Trump's fault. https://t.co/UH0rMYeK6j
— David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) June 24, 2020
Wait for it!