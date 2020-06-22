We told you earlier about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attempt to spin his way out of a question about COVID-19 nursing home deaths in his state, but later on, the topic shifted to Democrats calling for national mail-in voting.

Here’s the comparison Cuomo offered in defense of mail-in voting:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo: "You can buy something with a credit card over the internet — of course you can do mail-in voting." pic.twitter.com/6nrkjtY4BS — The Hill (@thehill) June 22, 2020

Wait, does he really want to go there?

Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants voting to be like buying something with a credit card on the internet. The inconvenient fact for Cuomo: there are HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of cases of credit card fraud per year. pic.twitter.com/dfhOds21Fo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 22, 2020

Great argument, Governor! *Eye roll*

Ah, so we're going to pretend online credit card fraud isn't a massive problem? https://t.co/jVKDDIEPIS — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 22, 2020

Does he think this makes people feel more confident in Mail-in voting? https://t.co/H7vzPMv7pI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2020

Keep on talking, governor!

Because I’ve never had my credit card stolen…..🙄 https://t.co/XYVz2CndHk — Sarah The Roma🇺🇸 (@ToothpasteWords) June 22, 2020

Breaking: Governor Cuomo says credit card fraud is not real. https://t.co/s6MnstgXF5 — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) June 22, 2020

I had to cancel a card earlier this month due to fraudulent charges. https://t.co/YA6SFn5qGn — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) June 22, 2020

Credit card fraud never happens 🙃 https://t.co/zMICshG24K — Vanessa (@NessaAdelaide) June 22, 2020

If you can get a credit card, why cant you get a voter id card https://t.co/9a9SJqocBj — eKohnomics (@77cyko) June 22, 2020

1. Raise your hand if you’ve been a victim of ID theft after your card was phished. 2. All the fraudulent ticket grabbers for the Trump rally have proven you’re not above interfering with an election. https://t.co/zjIudyDkMN — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 22, 2020

A point AOC made unintentionally the other day.

Also, who wants to believe Gov. Cuomo’s assurances about anything at the moment?

You can expect Andrew Cuomo to manage mail-in voting roughly as well as he managed coronavirus in New York nursing homes https://t.co/yUqd9nW1Rn — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) June 22, 2020

The Dems might want to encourage Cuomo to start talking less.