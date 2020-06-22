New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was on CNN today and he was actually asked about his disastrous nursing home policy in regards to coronavirus patients. Massive deflection ensued:

Cuomo was no doubt wishing his brother was the one doing the interview so this topic wouldn’t have even been touched upon:

Fox News’ Janice Dean, who lost both of her in-laws to COVID-19 in New York nursing homes, isn’t buying what Cuomo’s selling:

And yet we’re guessing Cuomo’s going to have a big problem with it.

“Doesn’t make a bit of sense” is right.

