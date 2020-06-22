New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was on CNN today and he was actually asked about his disastrous nursing home policy in regards to coronavirus patients. Massive deflection ensued:

Cuomo to @SRuhle on nursing home deaths: "Yes, we had more people die in nursing homes than anywhere else, because we had more people die — because the federal government missed the boat and never told us this virus was coming from Europe and not from China." — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 22, 2020

.@NYGovCuomo is asked if he takes responsibility for the 6,200+ COVID-19 nursing home deaths in NYS. He doesn't answer that query, & instead calls criticism, especially from Congressional Republicans on the topic "a political charade." — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) June 22, 2020

Cuomo was no doubt wishing his brother was the one doing the interview so this topic wouldn’t have even been touched upon:

RUHLE: “Do you take responsibility for that order and the role it may have played in those deaths?” CUOMO: “Republicans are playing politics… The federal government missed the boat and never told us this virus was coming from Europe and not from China”

pic.twitter.com/s0d0xESoxc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2020

Fox News’ Janice Dean, who lost both of her in-laws to COVID-19 in New York nursing homes, isn’t buying what Cuomo’s selling:

Props to @SRuhle for actually asking the nursing home question. Many don’t. Typical accept no blame answer from @NYGovCuomo https://t.co/YNcN3EMkF9 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 22, 2020

If @NYGovCuomo has nothing to hide, he should have no problem with @SteveScalise’s demand for documents and answers. This should be a non partisan issue. We just want answers so we can make sure this never ever happens again to any other families. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 22, 2020

“In the weeks that followed his March 25 order, COVID-19 tore through the nursing facilities, killing more than 6,000 people — about 6% of its more than 100,000 nursing home residents. In all, as many as 4,500 COVID-19 infected patients were sent to nursing homes. “ — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 22, 2020

.@NYGovCuomo accepts responsibility when things go well. @NYGovCuomo will blame everyone else including God and Mother Nature when he is asked about the rules HE put in place that killed thousands of elderly. https://t.co/xm2bXV7rqm — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 22, 2020

He’s really really bad at answering this question. Could it be because 1) he never gets asked the question and he doesn’t know what to do 2) because he’s guilty. https://t.co/fUR95AVgKY — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 22, 2020

And yet we’re guessing Cuomo’s going to have a big problem with it.

Safe to say your not voting for him.😂 https://t.co/R7oSf292pl — Spike🌟🌟🌟 (@Spike27183146) June 22, 2020

His answer doesn't make a bit of sense. We KNEW from Italy's experience the elderly were impacted the hardest. We IMMEDIATELY instituted precautions for our 84 y/o mom in her home. (That was end of Feb., Janice) — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 22, 2020

“Doesn’t make a bit of sense” is right.