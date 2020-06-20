President Trump held a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday evening, and there seems to be conflicting narratives developing. The first is that the rally could be a coronavirus “super-spreader” because of the massive attendance:

And the second liberal narrative is that the arena wasn’t packed to the rafters:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was eager to brag about what might have been the cause of some of the empty seats, and she gave a shoutout to TikTok users:

Considering who owns TikTok, people had thoughts:

But at the end of the day, Trump’s Tulsa rally looked jam-packed compared to anything Joe Biden has done so far this election season:

