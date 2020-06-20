President Trump held a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday evening, and there seems to be conflicting narratives developing. The first is that the rally could be a coronavirus “super-spreader” because of the massive attendance:

Tulsa officials are pleading with President Trump to cancel a rally planned for Saturday, warning it could worsen a spike in Oklahoma’s virus cases and become a disastrous “super spreader” eventhttps://t.co/eP59UDsM0S — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 16, 2020

And the second liberal narrative is that the arena wasn’t packed to the rafters:

NEW: President Trump ignored health warnings and pressed ahead with a rally amid a pandemic, but what was meant to be a show of defiant political force was instead met with thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff https://t.co/reD0Bts7O2 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 21, 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was eager to brag about what might have been the cause of some of the empty seats, and she gave a shoutout to TikTok users:

Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

Considering who owns TikTok, people had thoughts:

So China interfered with an election? — Cith 🇺🇸 (@CithWilde) June 21, 2020

How dumb are you to use an app controlled by China? They are literally stealing your data. Not a good look as a member of Congress. Not to mention you are completely immature. — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) June 21, 2020

TicTok is owned by communist China. You’re cheering Foreign interference in our election process. — Robert 🇺🇸 (@RRangel4JC) June 21, 2020

Here's AOC colluding with China https://t.co/qnkCaYf4Ib — Awakened Shinobi (@BrandonHathaw12) June 21, 2020

You’re actually BRAGGING about colluding with the Chinese? — Johnny 🇺🇸 (@jbinminot) June 21, 2020

Congratulations on admitting you used the Communist Chinese and interfered in an election. pic.twitter.com/fwD8o95ZXJ — Mrs. Stacey 🚨 Piglet_Scooter #GodWins (@Piglet_scooter) June 21, 2020

But at the end of the day, Trump’s Tulsa rally looked jam-packed compared to anything Joe Biden has done so far this election season: