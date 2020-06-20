President Trump held a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday evening, and there seems to be conflicting narratives developing. The first is that the rally could be a coronavirus “super-spreader” because of the massive attendance:
Tulsa officials are pleading with President Trump to cancel a rally planned for Saturday, warning it could worsen a spike in Oklahoma’s virus cases and become a disastrous “super spreader” eventhttps://t.co/eP59UDsM0S
— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 16, 2020
And the second liberal narrative is that the arena wasn’t packed to the rafters:
NEW: President Trump ignored health warnings and pressed ahead with a rally amid a pandemic, but what was meant to be a show of defiant political force was instead met with thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff https://t.co/reD0Bts7O2
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 21, 2020
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was eager to brag about what might have been the cause of some of the empty seats, and she gave a shoutout to TikTok users:
Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID
Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020
Considering who owns TikTok, people had thoughts:
So China interfered with an election?
— Cith 🇺🇸 (@CithWilde) June 21, 2020
How dumb are you to use an app controlled by China? They are literally stealing your data. Not a good look as a member of Congress. Not to mention you are completely immature.
— Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) June 21, 2020
TicTok is owned by communist China. You’re cheering Foreign interference in our election process.
— Robert 🇺🇸 (@RRangel4JC) June 21, 2020
Here's AOC colluding with China https://t.co/qnkCaYf4Ib
— Awakened Shinobi (@BrandonHathaw12) June 21, 2020
You’re actually BRAGGING about colluding with the Chinese?
— Johnny 🇺🇸 (@jbinminot) June 21, 2020
At least glad she's admitting to election meddling and doing #China's bidding, CC: Bill Barr @TheJusticeDept @FBI https://t.co/WVyLf3yy0r
— christopher lee (@sp1coli1983) June 21, 2020
Congratulations on admitting you used the Communist Chinese and interfered in an election. pic.twitter.com/fwD8o95ZXJ
— Mrs. Stacey 🚨 Piglet_Scooter #GodWins (@Piglet_scooter) June 21, 2020
But at the end of the day, Trump’s Tulsa rally looked jam-packed compared to anything Joe Biden has done so far this election season:
Trump rally vs Biden rally this week.
But watch which one the media says was under attended. pic.twitter.com/dHaopXQofL
— Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 20, 2020