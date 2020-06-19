Last night we told you about a video mocking CNN that President Trump tweeted out. Even though the video created by memesmith Carpe Donktum was an obvious joke, some journalists felt compelled to remind everybody that it’s not a real video, and Twitter tagged it “manipulated media”:

Fast forward to today’s White House briefing, when CNN’s Jim Acosta again walked into a “fake news” buzzsaw after expressing his displeasure about the video, forcing press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to remind Acosta who he works for:

Acosta obviously never gets tired of being massively schooled.

