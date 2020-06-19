Last night we told you about a video mocking CNN that President Trump tweeted out. Even though the video created by memesmith Carpe Donktum was an obvious joke, some journalists felt compelled to remind everybody that it’s not a real video, and Twitter tagged it “manipulated media”:

Fast forward to today’s White House briefing, when CNN’s Jim Acosta again walked into a “fake news” buzzsaw after expressing his displeasure about the video, forcing press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to remind Acosta who he works for:

CNN's Jim @Acosta re-ups @CNNPR's claim that Trump sharing a @CarpeDonktum video was "exploiting children to make some sort of crass political point." Yes, the network that tried to ruin @N1ckSandmann….@PressSec @KayleighMcEnany was ready and she wasn't having it. pic.twitter.com/0Jpg84DQd6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 19, 2020

Acosta obviously never gets tired of being massively schooled.

