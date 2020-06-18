Here we go again. Memesmith Carpe Donktum has made a video dragging CNN for its sensational coverage of race and President Trump has tweeted it, leading us into another round of pearl-clutching over the president feeding fake news to his followers. We’re certain Brian Stelter or Oliver Darcy will host a lengthy segment on it, but right now it’s MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin sending out the warning.
The president is tweeting out a fake, edited CNN video.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 19, 2020
I'm sorry this is happening to you.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 19, 2020
At the risk of being shut down for passing along fake news, here’s the video, clearly watermarked with Carpe Donktum’s name although bearing the CNN logo:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
And again …
I’m sorry this is happening to you.
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 19, 2020
Dear Ferret Faced Human
CNN is already fake, so a parody of CNN is the truth.
Go back to your den and sleep it off. https://t.co/3OkODfrB8A
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) June 19, 2020
The Massive hysteria and triggering is literally making me happy. TYVM CD
— AnonSidious (@AnonSidious) June 19, 2020
NO WAY? Really? https://t.co/daHhbCCn3O
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 19, 2020
Savage!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— cnsrvtve_wht_fml_nplgtc🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@rachelsirotic) June 19, 2020
We can always count on Kyle to take the bait.
— USMC-Mom2016 (@USMCMom2016) June 19, 2020
Karen here is on the case! https://t.co/7lKpP60jlB
— NYPatriot (@NWOinPanicMode) June 19, 2020
No shit, Karen. https://t.co/WoVdvY7sy7
— Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) June 19, 2020
It's called a meme, dumbass. https://t.co/tuEzSoI2Bn
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 19, 2020
Are you sure it’s been edited Kyle???? Should we call somebody??? https://t.co/x5oF6iiOAr
— Todd Wilson (@TDubb) June 19, 2020
A lot of people seem to be reporting it to @jack.
HahahaHahahahaha 🤣🤣🤣🤣
He had to ACTUALLY tell everyone it was fake … that’s the funniest part .. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I am falling over laughing ✋🏼.. stop!!!!! 😄😄 pic.twitter.com/WHBofmSiQ2
— Cali daisey🏄🏼♀️✌🏼 (@CaliDaisey) June 19, 2020
Openly admitting to not understanding parody. pic.twitter.com/cXWoatdVMb
— Captain Obvious (@Captain_pbvious) June 19, 2020
— DeplorableSpyAsset (@AssetSpy) June 19, 2020
He’ll never survive this controversy https://t.co/c4azSt4XA6
— Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) June 19, 2020
Will CNN once again label you as an "Anonymous Troll"?
— Carlos Lejjena (@MKDAWUSS) June 19, 2020
They’ll probably let this one slide … but we’ll see. You know it’ll make Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter at least.
Related:
'Am I doing the satire right'? Carpe Donktum gives CNN a much-needed taste of political analyst Joe Lockhart's BS medicine https://t.co/mOsWknWNQG
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 23, 2020