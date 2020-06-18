Here we go again. Memesmith Carpe Donktum has made a video dragging CNN for its sensational coverage of race and President Trump has tweeted it, leading us into another round of pearl-clutching over the president feeding fake news to his followers. We’re certain Brian Stelter or Oliver Darcy will host a lengthy segment on it, but right now it’s MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin sending out the warning.

At the risk of being shut down for passing along fake news, here’s the video, clearly watermarked with Carpe Donktum’s name although bearing the CNN logo:

And again …

A lot of people seem to be reporting it to @jack.

They’ll probably let this one slide … but we’ll see. You know it’ll make Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter at least.

