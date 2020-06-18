Here we go again. Memesmith Carpe Donktum has made a video dragging CNN for its sensational coverage of race and President Trump has tweeted it, leading us into another round of pearl-clutching over the president feeding fake news to his followers. We’re certain Brian Stelter or Oliver Darcy will host a lengthy segment on it, but right now it’s MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin sending out the warning.

The president is tweeting out a fake, edited CNN video. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 19, 2020

I'm sorry this is happening to you. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 19, 2020

At the risk of being shut down for passing along fake news, here’s the video, clearly watermarked with Carpe Donktum’s name although bearing the CNN logo:

And again …

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 19, 2020

Dear Ferret Faced Human CNN is already fake, so a parody of CNN is the truth. Go back to your den and sleep it off. https://t.co/3OkODfrB8A — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) June 19, 2020

The Massive hysteria and triggering is literally making me happy. TYVM CD — AnonSidious (@AnonSidious) June 19, 2020

We can always count on Kyle to take the bait. — USMC-Mom2016 (@USMCMom2016) June 19, 2020

Karen here is on the case! https://t.co/7lKpP60jlB — NYPatriot (@NWOinPanicMode) June 19, 2020

Are you sure it’s been edited Kyle???? Should we call somebody??? https://t.co/x5oF6iiOAr — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) June 19, 2020

A lot of people seem to be reporting it to @jack.

HahahaHahahahaha 🤣🤣🤣🤣

He had to ACTUALLY tell everyone it was fake … that’s the funniest part .. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I am falling over laughing ✋🏼.. stop!!!!! 😄😄 pic.twitter.com/WHBofmSiQ2 — Cali daisey🏄🏼‍♀️✌🏼 (@CaliDaisey) June 19, 2020

Openly admitting to not understanding parody. pic.twitter.com/cXWoatdVMb — Captain Obvious (@Captain_pbvious) June 19, 2020

He’ll never survive this controversy https://t.co/c4azSt4XA6 — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) June 19, 2020

Will CNN once again label you as an "Anonymous Troll"? — Carlos Lejjena (@MKDAWUSS) June 19, 2020

They’ll probably let this one slide … but we’ll see. You know it’ll make Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter at least.

