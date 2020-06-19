The Trump campaign has its first rally since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown scheduled for tomorrow night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the president tweeted a reminder for anybody who shows up to cause trouble:

Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

CNN’s Jake Tapper felt compelled to share a reminder with the president:

Protesters have a Constitutionally-guaranteed right to peaceably assemble. https://t.co/H82HTXkxxE — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 19, 2020

First of all, would that include certain businesses owners and their customers, or does it only apply to “protesters”?

Weird, because when states barred protesting and church-going, there didn't seem to be much of concern about the Constitution. https://t.co/Z6jzPgVhbv — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 19, 2020

You weren’t concerned about church-goers though. Why is that? https://t.co/T41PsPcOKd — Stefan Molyneux, MA (@StefanMolyneux) June 19, 2020

Other “rights” also apply:

We have a Constitutionally-guaranteed right to own and carry firearms too, but that gets less of a passionate defense for some reason. https://t.co/v9ZrjoAT8E — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 19, 2020

Besides, it’s pretty clear what kind of behavior Trump was referring to:

Reminder: "Mostly peaceful" is not the same as a "peaceably assemble" https://t.co/CQPhY9ADCv — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 19, 2020

I wasn't aware that violent riots were Constitutionally protected. https://t.co/mlCQH1vPQ3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 19, 2020

Let me know when you see a peaceful one. All I've seen is looting, rioting, arson, assault and even murder. https://t.co/rfCgwFmDep — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 19, 2020

So do Trump Rally Attendees https://t.co/qpVutNGCdb — Major Patriot (@MajorPatriot) June 19, 2020

😂 "peaceably" assemble. Like MN, NYC, DC and ~25 other Dem controlled cities with riots? Got it #FakeJake https://t.co/Xjes9xJxuC — SaltyDog (@SaltyDogMike) June 19, 2020

“Peaceably”. You keep using that word, but I do not think it means what you think it means… https://t.co/Ua9M8WdPRu — Ry Brooks (@RyBrooks) June 19, 2020

One more thing about “peaceably assemble:

Can you let Chris Cuomo know? https://t.co/ZCzozgLM7t — Ministry of Tooth (@OfTooth) June 19, 2020

According to one of your network’s most popular anchors, protesters don’t have to be peaceful. https://t.co/5WWy0oISB6 — Matt Dempster (@dempstermd) June 19, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.