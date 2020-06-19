As we told you last night, America’s media firefighters for truth were out in force to break the news that a video President Trump tweeted is not a real CNN clip:

Twitter even slapped a “manipulated media” tag on the video even though it’s abundantly obvious that it’s a joke. Meanwhile, CNN responded with a statement completely bereft of self-awareness:

CNN Torpedoes Trump: 'Be Better' and Stop 'Tweeting Fake Videos That Exploit Innocent Children' https://t.co/jKJrnAqXV4 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 19, 2020

CNN did cover this story – exactly as it happened. Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better. https://t.co/T1nBtejZta — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 19, 2020

CNN’s PR department presumably tweeted that with a straight face, which serves as even more evidence they don’t pay attention to what happens on CNN (perhaps because so many of their hosts are focused on Fox News):

Nick Sandmann, any comment? — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) June 19, 2020

Nick says hi pic.twitter.com/HMkn4zGyFY — Big Ed Contact Tracer (@Falconeddie1) June 19, 2020

That face you make when CNN claims to care about innocent children pic.twitter.com/eYjgoG3PXP — Daniel Collins (@danielc4liberty) June 19, 2020

Nick Sandmann — HerculePoirot (@LauraLynn1960) June 19, 2020

How much did @CNN pay out to the Sandmann? https://t.co/0gNJetG2G6 — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) June 19, 2020

CNN is talking about exploiting innocent children as if they literally didn't have to pay a settlement to a high schooler for smearing him as a racist https://t.co/0id4NTelig — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 19, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.