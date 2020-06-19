As we told you last night, America’s media firefighters for truth were out in force to break the news that a video President Trump tweeted is not a real CNN clip:

Twitter even slapped a “manipulated media” tag on the video even though it’s abundantly obvious that it’s a joke. Meanwhile, CNN responded with a statement completely bereft of self-awareness:

CNN’s PR department presumably tweeted that with a straight face, which serves as even more evidence they don’t pay attention to what happens on CNN (perhaps because so many of their hosts are focused on Fox News):

THIS. Is CNN.

