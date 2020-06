Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has begun the process of re-emerging from his basement as the coronavirus lockdowns start to ease, but his public appearances haven’t exactly been full of energy. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is reportedly looking to add some debates to the schedule:

Trump campaign wants four debates and for them to start sooner because of early voting > https://t.co/8OQouvb3Oc

For now the Biden campaign doesn’t want to entertain that idea:

JUST IN: Biden campaign rejects Trump effort to push for more debates https://t.co/7aQ6prL1RS pic.twitter.com/nyDwr27uRp — The Hill (@thehill) June 19, 2020

Biden campaign's @kbeds declines the new Trump request for more debates, after he'd previously threatened not to attend any debates, saying Biden will abide by @debates rules. "We are not going to ride the roller coaster of the ever-changing Trump campaign position on debates." pic.twitter.com/IELNZjajBY — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) June 18, 2020

The Biden campaign claimed Trump wants more debates “if he can pick the moderators.” Obviously the Democrats like the way it often works out for them, which is for most of the moderators to just already happen to be Democrats.

Of course-bumbling Biden can't handle more than 3 minutes of speaking. — Bruce David (@poormansurvivor) June 19, 2020

If I were Joe Biden’s team I’d be pushing for no debates. — Lisa (@YoungStreete) June 19, 2020

Of course Biden rejected more debates. He won't even answer questions from the media and they're on his side. https://t.co/dNahwfHJsE — ForAmerica 🇺🇸 (@ForAmerica) June 19, 2020

And speaking of Biden being in no rush to answer any questions: