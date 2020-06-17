Democrat nominee Joe Biden gave a speech in front of a room of socially-distanced people today, and the speech was designed to slam the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus, Monday Morning Quarterback-style. In addition to other outlets, it was carried on Fox News:

Fox News cut away from Trump’s speech and then broadcast Biden eviscerating his coronavirus response, which can’t make Trump happy pic.twitter.com/ex8LNdx5Ou — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2020

Well… maybe Trump won’t be too bothered by it. Biden’s speech, aided by a teleprompter, was summed up in the way it ended. Try not to yawn:

Joe Biden: "Mr. President, wake up. Get to work." pic.twitter.com/DHchTpa1qq — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2020

You’ll also notice that Biden didn’t take any questions, which is something that triggers the media when Trump does it:

Sleepy Joe was extra sleepy today, and once again hid from reporters' questions. Why is his staff keeping Biden from answering questions? What are they hiding? #HidenBiden pic.twitter.com/GPo07ung8M — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 17, 2020

Pretty dynamic speech closer, eh?

Right?

Did they set up a stage in the basement? — UNCLE B (@uncleB06) June 17, 2020

Y A W N ! https://t.co/fCOrwEwiLw — M V Mojica (@mvmojica_1) June 17, 2020

Wow talk about no energy. Oh my God! 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 https://t.co/E5nQtwKqcO — Louie (@reallouiehuey) June 17, 2020

Is this supposed to be a good video? https://t.co/5ekQ3i5K90 — Quiana Fulton (@thequianafulton) June 17, 2020

Literately, he put me to sleep today with his speech. — JC (@jcgila) June 17, 2020

He said to thunderous silence. https://t.co/5bq3MdOZhv — Marlin Behler (@MGB3757) June 17, 2020

Hey @JoeBiden brilliant and well delivered speech. Do more of these! Hahahahahahaha! 👉🤡 — Space Cadet 🪐 (@realDavidMark) June 17, 2020

Wtf was this — veteran (@veteran_1991) June 17, 2020

We have a feeling this won’t be the last time a Biden speech prompts that response.

Biden also criticized Trump for the plan to hold rallies again:

Joe Biden criticizes Pres. Trump for pushing ahead with Tulsa rally, even as public health officials warn coronavirus cases in the area were on the rise. "He's so eager to get back to his campaign rallies that he'll put people at risk." https://t.co/ZF8teOkvoJ pic.twitter.com/KQ7cHcEOcI — ABC News (@ABC) June 17, 2020

Perhaps more than a little of the Biden campaign’s concern is that Joe might feel compelled to get back out and speak in public, and they know how that might go.