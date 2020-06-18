Yesterday, in what might have been his sleepiest speech yet, Joe Biden ironically said it was time for President Trump to “wake up.” Biden’s remark was eventually accompanied by a low energy smattering of applause, but the Democrat nominee for president was back at it today, and this time he was in off-prompter form:

Well that’s certainly a new one.

Biden’s entire campaign slogan should be “I’m sorry, what?”

What’ll tomorrow bring, Joe?

