President Trump spoke at the West Point graduation ceremony today:

“We are ending the era of endless wars,” says Pres Trump in veiled reference to Afghanistan and Iraq. "We are not the policemen of the world," he says, and serves notice on America's enemies, "if our people are threatened, we will never hesitate to act." pic.twitter.com/xQ9PamD27L — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 13, 2020

No handshakes from the President this year due to the pandemic. Cadets already have their diplomas in hand as their names are called and they receive a salute from Pres Trump and Supt LTG Darryl Williams. pic.twitter.com/vBVSyR8oZ9 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 13, 2020

Ahead of Trump’s speech, a song was played, and Vox “journalist” Aaron Rupar tweeted this:

Trump's West Point commencement speech is preceded by a rendition of one of the songs from "Team America: World Police" pic.twitter.com/18OWiJqpmu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

Apparently Twitter didn’t want to put a fact check tag on that particular tweet:

Of course, you’re not required to know country songs. But you can’t be an American if you don’t know “freedom isn’t free” by heart. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 13, 2020

Do you enjoy straight up lying to your audience for RTs? This is a Toby Keith song. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 13, 2020

It's a Toby Keith song.🙄 — Mandi (@MandiLeigh494) June 13, 2020

But wait… after what is now about a thousand retweets, Rupar says he was just joking:

a joke font would've come in handy here — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

i realize it's not really the song from Team America. just a little joke — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

“Journalism” everybody!

“I got caught lying on the Internet for retweets” https://t.co/Xqg8fsgZxw — Hooch (@barrelproven) June 13, 2020

Dozens of blue checks are quote tweeting and retweeting @atrupar thinking it’s real, but he’s too much of a hack to ever delete this “joke” pic.twitter.com/NZXpyZDeKc — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 13, 2020

See, herein lies the problem. @atrupar posts a tweet saying Trump had a song played from Team America at the West Point graduation ceremony. But then in the thread says it’s a joke. You know he won’t take the original tweet down, which has already gained traction. No ethics. https://t.co/IIvZcDzcWM — Gray Beard (@Gray_Beard50) June 13, 2020

Ethics, shmethics.

just take the L big guy — Joe (@yaboyjoeee) June 13, 2020

You must get a ton of chicks with that awesome sense of humor you got there, Aaron.. — Brady Dube (@BradyDube) June 13, 2020

guess that means it wasn't funny, no? — Rick Champagne (@RickChampagne2) June 13, 2020

They sung American Soldier by Toby Keith and it was awesome. Why does Aaron ALWAYS lie I love this song https://t.co/OD9MDKRyjr — stephanie ac (@stephanie_co23) June 13, 2020

He lies because he knows enough people will want it to be true and he racks up hundreds if not thousands of retweets as a result.