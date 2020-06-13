President Trump spoke at the West Point graduation ceremony today:

Ahead of Trump’s speech, a song was played, and Vox “journalist” Aaron Rupar tweeted this:

Apparently Twitter didn’t want to put a fact check tag on that particular tweet:

But wait… after what is now about a thousand retweets, Rupar says he was just joking:

“Journalism” everybody!

Ethics, shmethics.

He lies because he knows enough people will want it to be true and he racks up hundreds if not thousands of retweets as a result.

