Donald Trump was in Pennsylvania today, where he disparaged social distancing. Don’t worry if you missed it — Vox’s Aaron Rupar got it on video.

Listen for yourselves:

We’re literally shaking right now.

Shaking our heads, that is. At Aaron Rupar’s shameless misrepresentation of what Donald Trump actually said.

He’s literally not, though.

Aaron’s clearly counting on his followers to just take him at his word and not watch the actual video. Judging by the types of people who take Vox seriously, Rupar’s pretty safe in his assumption.

Because it’s pathological at this point. They literally can’t help themselves.

