The Winston Churchill statue in London is among those that have been deemed by the city’s mayor to be “acceptable,” even though it has been encased in plywood to prevent further vandalism. Believe it or not though there are some who would rather Sir Winston’s statue be replaced by one honoring somebody a little less murderous: Joseph Stalin:

Well that’s… something else.

Trending

It just might be.


null

Now it makes even more sense.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joseph StalinWinston ChurchillWorld War II