The Winston Churchill statue in London is among those that have been deemed by the city’s mayor to be “acceptable,” even though it has been encased in plywood to prevent further vandalism. Believe it or not though there are some who would rather Sir Winston’s statue be replaced by one honoring somebody a little less murderous: Joseph Stalin:

Churchill was a genocidal racist colonialist who intentionally killed MILLIONS of Indians in the middle of WWII If people actually wanted to honor the leader who defeated Nazism, it'd be Stalin. But they'd NEVER build a statue of him. Ever Because this isn't actually about WWII https://t.co/T53HcdVO8S — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) June 12, 2020

Well that’s… something else.

This is the worst take of all time. — John Bakie (@johnbakie) June 13, 2020

It just might be.

Ah yes, Stalin, the guy who killed 30 million people and imprisoned millions more is the person we should totally be honoring. Big brain leftist energy. https://t.co/taPhxs9tVi — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 13, 2020





Winner: Idiot of the week. https://t.co/to1PTDOjdF — Iain Martin (@iainmartin1) June 13, 2020

No one builds statues of Stalin — people tore down statues of Stalin — because he was a mass-murdering genocidal tyrant who started the war by allying with Hitler to put Eastern Europe to the sword. Think harder. https://t.co/SN6mX1MIk9 — They Lose Me Right After the Bunker Scene (@Hal_RTFLC) June 13, 2020

Sometimes you read a tweet so spectacularly absurd you just have no idea where to even begin. For me this is one of those tweets. https://t.co/MJkBv9grSt — Douglas Jefferson (@doug_jeff) June 13, 2020

Stalin had a lot of statues throughout east and central Europe. I wonder why they were taken down? Admire this tweet's ability to simultaneously criticise Churchill & completely whitewash Joseph Stalin's crimes. https://t.co/zsRUP4DHS3 — Chris McBride (@McChris85) June 12, 2020

These people are absolute loonies. Total & utter loonies https://t.co/gv6JKHv6TH — Joe Black (@joe_black1509) June 13, 2020

Lmfao this guy is a "journalist" https://t.co/WvCfUpYUXX — Lockdown is Over (@ACAB1871) June 12, 2020

Now it makes even more sense.