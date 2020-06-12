As we told you earlier this week, the mayor of London announced a commission that will review many things in the city to make sure everything on display passes politically correct and progressive muster:

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announces a commission to review all of London’s statues, plaques, and street names (Churchill can stay) https://t.co/ZgyDDeJN9m — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 9, 2020

Though the statue of Winston Churchill was deemed acceptable for continued display, vandalism has cause the city to box it up. Here’s what the Churchill statue currently looks like:

The statue of Winston Churchill in London has been boarded up ahead of weekend protests. What an image by AP. pic.twitter.com/KAro4w94QX — Bevan Shields (@BevanShields) June 12, 2020

Unreal.

Behold London's statue of Churchill who saved Britain and the world from Hitler and the Nazis pic.twitter.com/2wpqFBUmuf — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) June 12, 2020

The statue of the man who warned against appeasement has to get boarded up to stop it being vandalised by anti-fascists; the statue of the man who visited & praised Hitler, & insisted that the Nazis were arming "for defence, not for an attack," doesn't. It's all so confusing… pic.twitter.com/qQa70uKPuF — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) June 12, 2020

Another item for the “it’s come to this” file.