The Black Lives Matter protests that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police went worldwide, and in the U.K., protesters pulled down a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston and pushed it into the Bristol Harbor.

Super-woke London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who tends to important matters like making sure there is a more equal balance of male and female editors on Wikipedia, told BBC Radio 4 that his new Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm would focus on “increasing representation among Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (Bame) communities, women, the LGBT+ community and disability groups.”

That will mean reviewing all of London’s memorials, statues, plaques, street names and more to make sure the proper proportion of diversity is recognized.

Sadiq Khan will review all monuments in London to ensure they reflect city’s diversity https://t.co/wbLHB5Gw5a — Yoram Hazony (@yhazony) June 9, 2020

Khan told the BBC a Winston Churchill statue that was vandalized during the protests could stay, because “nobody’s perfect.”

Damn, I really wanted to see London before it got cleansed… — Justin (@JustinDShelby) June 9, 2020

Sorry — Lupe Smit🇺🇸 (@lupesmit) June 9, 2020

We’re going to need a larger memory hole. — Jon D. Schaff (@JonDSchaff) June 9, 2020

"Diversity is our strength!" HAHAHAHA

I've never been able to figure out why that's so, but they would never ram that concept down my throat if it weren't true, right? 🙄 — LocutusOfBorg (@BattleofWolf359) June 9, 2020

In other words, bending the knee. — Katz (@katsarfr) June 9, 2020

Gosh I hope there aren't too many statues of English people! — Searlas (@Mving_Goalposts) June 9, 2020

Aren't they property of the people? — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) June 9, 2020

How does he (one person, no matter who it is) have authority to do that? — LeRoy Whitman (@LeRoyWhitman) June 9, 2020

he has no power to remove monuments, its political grandstanding — billy (@billoislove) June 9, 2020

I agree. But events in Bristol at the weekend show that power or authority are no longer needed. All you need is a stupidly pliable mob. — K-Hawk (@KittyhawkHome) June 9, 2020

What a nightmare. — AWS (@Shwako) June 9, 2020

If I can’t get a large statue based on my personal diversity representative, can I at least a get a small, temporary one? @SadiqKhan — Mark Scott (@onedarwinian) June 9, 2020

The year is 2040 we have washed away ALL of history that is not woke and makes us sad. WW2 never happened, the liberation of the concentration camps wasn’t a thing, scientific breakthroughs like the polio vaccine isn’t a thing anymore because it’s not diverse enough. What a world — Dannyboy (@Dan74447793) June 9, 2020

Imagine saying your government is systemically racist and then having your duly elected brown, Muslim mayor be able to purge your town of its native culture. Can anyone say that with a straight face? — Josh (Do you want to be smote!?) H (@JoshTheSmoter) June 9, 2020

Are there any monuments to drag queens reading to 5-year olds? — William Petrikin (Aristocrotis) (@WAristocrotis) June 9, 2020

London, you are in trouble. — MommyNoName (@MommyNoName1) June 9, 2020

