The Black Lives Matter protests that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police went worldwide, and in the U.K., protesters pulled down a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston and pushed it into the Bristol Harbor.

Super-woke London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who tends to important matters like making sure there is a more equal balance of male and female editors on Wikipedia, told BBC Radio 4 that his new Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm would focus on “increasing representation among Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (Bame) communities, women, the LGBT+ community and disability groups.”

That will mean reviewing all of London’s memorials, statues, plaques, street names and more to make sure the proper proportion of diversity is recognized.

Khan told the BBC a Winston Churchill statue that was vandalized during the protests could stay, because “nobody’s perfect.”

