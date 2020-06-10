Earlier we told you about CNN’s Brian Stelter rushing to the defense of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after investigative journalist Lara Logan cited her “radical agenda.” Additionally, Stelter didn’t feel it necessary to include the reason why Logan called out AOC. Here’s Logan’s tweet, including what AOC said last year about rioting:

My question: who turned a bartender from NY into a mouthpiece for a radical agenda? Same people pulling the strings/behind Antifa & on the streets? https://t.co/W4LAwfY6bT — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 10, 2020

And with that, the “journalism” pack wolves were off and running. CNN’s Oliver Darcy asked this question:

what on earth happened to lara logan https://t.co/1MOIeV65xO — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 10, 2020

Either they’re pretending to not know, or they do know and don’t feel it worth mentioning:

Hi Oliver, Maybe Lara had a bad, first hand experience with radical, leftist / anarchist mobs? https://t.co/x4F9aSvxI4 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 10, 2020

Well being gang raped by radical Islam and then getting stabbed in the back by your employer because we can't disturb The Chosen One's foreign policy is a good indicator. https://t.co/4Je9K17egr — Money Printer (@sleeepyjoseph) June 10, 2020

Logan’s experienced it firsthand, not that these “journalists” are going to feel that’s a detail that needs to be shared.

Oliver mansplaining to the woman journalist assualted in the Middle East. https://t.co/xqkpHkA8wo — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) June 10, 2020

The peakest of peak “journalism.”

The assault she endured was devastating. — The Mountains are calling…& I must go. (@PedsSJ) June 10, 2020

This asshole should have a jester’s cap surgically attached to his head https://t.co/Bcw2wJfHA2 — popcorn sutton (@popcornsutton3) June 10, 2020

Darcy’s CNN colleague Andrew Kaczynski along with journo Soledad O’Brien joined in to defend AOC’s honor:

conspiracy aside here – what is with the constant digs at AOC for having a working people's job?https://t.co/15j3T8eaxS — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) June 10, 2020

Also—the bartender slam… never really works as a slam. It’s a job. Get over yourself, lady. https://t.co/MYoJMnfVjD — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 10, 2020

Solid “journalisming,” all.

based on what happened to her in Cairo, shouldn't we give her a pass on her reaction to violent mobs? — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 10, 2020

They should, but they won’t, because there’s an agenda that needs to be pushed.