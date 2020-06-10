On Wednesday morning, Brian Stelter called out Lara Logan over this tweet where Logan criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over comments the former bartender made about rioting in 2019:

She used to be a distinguished correspondent for "60 Minutes." pic.twitter.com/1vXL7NBi2C — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 10, 2020

Stelter, however, didn’t actually link to her tweet so you could see what Logan is referring to. Here it is:

My question: who turned a bartender from NY into a mouthpiece for a radical agenda? Same people pulling the strings/behind Antifa & on the streets? https://t.co/W4LAwfY6bT — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 10, 2020

So, not letting readers know why Lara Logan, who was brutally gang-raped while covering a peaceful protest in Cairo’s Tahrir Square that turned into a riot Egypt, might have harsh words for one of the most powerful politicians in the U.S. who is legitimizing riots, is reason No. 1 why this is a garbage tweet:

you don't have to swing at every pitch, you know. Leave Lara Logan alone FFS https://t.co/AF5oJSzXJM — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 10, 2020

Reason No. 2: The replies to his garbage tweet, which leaves out the AOC video, are also garbage as many don’t seem to know what Logan experienced or why she might have an issue with what AOC had to say back in 2019:

look at the garbage replies to this tweet. how many know the hell she went through in the name of journalism? https://t.co/AF5oJSzXJM — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 10, 2020

And reason No. 3 why it’s a garbage tweet: Dan Rather, also a “used to be distinguished” employee of CBS News, is one of his main contributors and a certified “Reliable Source”:

just thought of a 3rd reason why this is a garbage tweet: "used to be distinguished" CBS reporter Dan Rather is now one of his regular panelists. https://t.co/AF5oJSzXJM — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 10, 2020

A CNN garbage hat trick. Congrats.

