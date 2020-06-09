We’ve already told you what’s been happening in a section of Seattle, Washington today, so let’s check in with the goings-on in Portland, Oregon, a sanctuary city with a progressive mayor named Ted Wheeler:

A plywood wall is going up around Portland City Hall. pic.twitter.com/Wb3xCvZi4J — Portland Tribune (@ThePortlandTrib) June 9, 2020

When his own security is at risk, @tedwheeler’s platitudes about not building walls suddenly no longer apply. https://t.co/Ao5ZGu0JLH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2020

That doesn’t look like a bridge to us, and we’ve been told that’s the way it should be:

Let's build bridges, not walls. Work together, not against each other.https://t.co/BHS3I7INsy — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) January 23, 2019

Now it looks like the mayor has made a temporary rule change in Portland:

“Walls for me but not for thee”?

I thought walls were bad?? Guess things change when it's a bit closer to home. https://t.co/Fle3Dt2lp0 — Kneeling ONLY for CHRIST (@EhingerBenjamin) June 9, 2020

They always say walls don't work — Earl Edwards (@EarlEdw82350139) June 9, 2020

There’s no hypocrisy like progressive politician hypocrisy.