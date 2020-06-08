For us, “defund the police” sounds like a pretty straightforward clarion call from the Left. But it’s not going over well for the Dems, which is where their close pals in the press come in. NPR’s Yamiche Alcindor, an opinion writer poorly disguised as a reporter, did her part today to help with the spin:

SOME NEEDED CONTEXT: Activists calling for defunding the police are not always calling for dismantling departments. In many cases, it means redirecting funds from police departments to other parts of society that help people like housing, education, and communities. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 8, 2020

If “defund the police” doesn’t mean “defund the police” then why don’t reporters ask Dems what it does mean. Oh wait, the reporters are busy acting as their spokespeople:

"Now that [X] has been floated and nobody likes it, here's what [X] actually means" https://t.co/mTuAJLFHrf — I didn't vote for him, you idiots (@jtLOL) June 8, 2020

We’re guessing the White House reporter wouldn’t appreciate it if somebody tweeted “defund NPR” or accept any other “context,” but the meaning of “defund the police” seems endlessly fluid:

honestly can't think of an example of so many reporters rushing in to help massage the messaging of something that grassroots conservatives were advocating for, but perhaps I'm forgetting ! https://t.co/ZFbIFPUkWt — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 8, 2020

This is not reporting. This is advocacy PR.https://t.co/2PV9CUNtNU — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 8, 2020

The DNC's spokeswoman has logged on, folks. https://t.co/ONR2Ox5AHL — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 8, 2020

Hey, why would anybody think “defund the police” actually means “defund the police”?

half the journos on twitter: "defund the police actually doesn't mean defund the police" protest leader: "we don't want no more police. It's that clear." https://t.co/0jKMffXso8 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 8, 2020

The DNC can always rely on their colleagues in the media.

SOME NEEDED CONTEXT: Yamiche is one of those activists https://t.co/PCCMp2QRt7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 8, 2020

NOTE: this is not a reporter. And that's ok. We just have stop pretending. https://t.co/FzLfr8vRDS — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 8, 2020

The media are making that abundantly clear.