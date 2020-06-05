The story of Drew Brees defending the American flag has taken another turn. It started with the Saints quarterback’s stand against the “take a knee” movement that is sure to be rekindled in the upcoming season:

Yesterday, after massive blowback, Brees — who has donated $5 million to Louisiana COVID-19 relief — apologized for the sin of standing up for the American flag:

At that point, President Trump thanked Brees for his stand and said he shouldn’t have taken it back:

Trending

But obviously the apologies were in full motion by then, because late Friday Brees wrote a note to President Trump in response:

Here’s the whole statement:

Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.

We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform.
We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when?

We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.

Will that be enough to re-ingratiate Brees to “woke” fans?

We’re losing count.

That’s pretty much what happened.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Drew BreesGeorge FloydNFL