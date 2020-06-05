The story of Drew Brees defending the American flag has taken another turn. It started with the Saints quarterback’s stand against the “take a knee” movement that is sure to be rekindled in the upcoming season:

Drew Brees says he will "never agree" with players kneeling during national anthem https://t.co/c7V251f8ie — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2020

Yesterday, after massive blowback, Brees — who has donated $5 million to Louisiana COVID-19 relief — apologized for the sin of standing up for the American flag:

I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know… https://t.co/Jg36d0Ad0l — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 4, 2020

At that point, President Trump thanked Brees for his stand and said he shouldn’t have taken it back:

I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

…over the last number of nights. If she doesn’t treat these men and women well, then we’ll bring in a different group of men and women! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

But obviously the apologies were in full motion by then, because late Friday Brees wrote a note to President Trump in response:

To @realdonaldtrump Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the… https://t.co/zcw1NMZF2W — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 6, 2020

Here’s the whole statement:

Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities. We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform.

We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when? We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.

Will that be enough to re-ingratiate Brees to “woke” fans?

Can we count this as your 3rd apology? — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) June 6, 2020

We’re losing count.

This is what you call “appeasing the mob”. They threatened/condemned him into submission. Shameful. https://t.co/GeAuf3wrY5 — Nick Wallace (@nickwallace7) June 6, 2020

That’s pretty much what happened.