Drew Brees came under fire on Wednesday for daring to say he supports the American flag and will “never agree” with players who knelt during the national anthem:

“F*ck Drew Brees!” they chanted:

Keep in mind, this is the same Drew Brees who just donated $5 million to the state of Louisiana for Covid-19 relief:

The NFL superstar and philanthropist has now apologized for his comments:

He had nothing to apologize for:

Yet, here we are:

“What a clown culture we live in”:

If there’s one thing we know, the mob won’t be satisfied with this:

And right on cue:

The apology isn’t even good enough:

“You still tone deaf”:

***

