Drew Brees came under fire on Wednesday for daring to say he supports the American flag and will “never agree” with players who knelt during the national anthem:

Drew Brees says he will "never agree" with players kneeling during national anthem https://t.co/c7V251f8ie — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2020

“F*ck Drew Brees!” they chanted:

They’re chanting “F**k Drew Brees” at a New Orleans protest 😳pic.twitter.com/EeNDTH7zju — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 4, 2020

Keep in mind, this is the same Drew Brees who just donated $5 million to the state of Louisiana for Covid-19 relief:

FLASHBACK: Drew Brees Donated $5 Million To Help People In Need During The Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/AcXQLRFADo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 4, 2020

The NFL superstar and philanthropist has now apologized for his comments:

I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know… https://t.co/Jg36d0Ad0l — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 4, 2020

He had nothing to apologize for:

Why are you apologizing? You didn’t say anything wrong. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) June 4, 2020

Yet, here we are:

A football player was forced to apologize for saying he thinks Americans should respect the flag. https://t.co/5mMKe1VmWd — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 4, 2020

“What a clown culture we live in”:

Lol! Of course. Yesterday: “I love the flag and America.” Today: “Whoa! Sorry for those hugely controversial comments. I’ve thought it over and this place really does suck. And it’s racist. My bad.” What a clown culture we live in. Pathetic. https://t.co/E8jg5m8NYd — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 4, 2020

If there’s one thing we know, the mob won’t be satisfied with this:

Never bend to the mob. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) June 4, 2020

And right on cue:

This reads algorithmic https://t.co/uJ6mT94756 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 4, 2020

The apology isn’t even good enough:

“I am sick about the way my comments were perceived” Didn’t even explain why the comments are bad or say that he doesn’t have a problem with a player kneeling during the anthem. https://t.co/1pssd8CKyP — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) June 4, 2020

“You still tone deaf”:

You still tone deaf that picture ain’t it and a post ain’t cutting it cuz you woke your silly ass up and did a video speaking passionately on that flag so do one speaking on how you made a mistake and had to get your mind right. https://t.co/GAhxytZNBU — CHASE. (@ChaseNCashe) June 4, 2020

***