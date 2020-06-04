Drew Brees came under fire on Wednesday for daring to say he supports the American flag and will “never agree” with players who knelt during the national anthem:
Drew Brees says he will "never agree" with players kneeling during national anthem https://t.co/c7V251f8ie
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2020
“F*ck Drew Brees!” they chanted:
They’re chanting “F**k Drew Brees” at a New Orleans protest 😳pic.twitter.com/EeNDTH7zju
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 4, 2020
Keep in mind, this is the same Drew Brees who just donated $5 million to the state of Louisiana for Covid-19 relief:
FLASHBACK: Drew Brees Donated $5 Million To Help People In Need During The Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/AcXQLRFADo
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 4, 2020
The NFL superstar and philanthropist has now apologized for his comments:
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know… https://t.co/Jg36d0Ad0l
— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 4, 2020
He had nothing to apologize for:
Why are you apologizing? You didn’t say anything wrong.
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) June 4, 2020
Yet, here we are:
A football player was forced to apologize for saying he thinks Americans should respect the flag. https://t.co/5mMKe1VmWd
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 4, 2020
“What a clown culture we live in”:
Lol! Of course.
Yesterday: “I love the flag and America.”
Today: “Whoa! Sorry for those hugely controversial comments. I’ve thought it over and this place really does suck. And it’s racist. My bad.”
What a clown culture we live in. Pathetic. https://t.co/E8jg5m8NYd
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 4, 2020
If there’s one thing we know, the mob won’t be satisfied with this:
Never bend to the mob.
— DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) June 4, 2020
And right on cue:
This reads algorithmic https://t.co/uJ6mT94756
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 4, 2020
The apology isn’t even good enough:
“I am sick about the way my comments were perceived”
Didn’t even explain why the comments are bad or say that he doesn’t have a problem with a player kneeling during the anthem. https://t.co/1pssd8CKyP
— Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) June 4, 2020
“You still tone deaf”:
You still tone deaf that picture ain’t it and a post ain’t cutting it cuz you woke your silly ass up and did a video speaking passionately on that flag so do one speaking on how you made a mistake and had to get your mind right. https://t.co/GAhxytZNBU
— CHASE. (@ChaseNCashe) June 4, 2020
