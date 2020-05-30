Joe Biden’s evolving spin for his backfired “you ain’t black” remark in response to radio host Charlamagne The God has taken another turn, and not for the better if you’re Team Biden:

In an interview on @CNN, Biden says Charlamagne Tha God "was baiting me" and "I was referring to him, I wasn't referring to all African Americans." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 30, 2020

Joe Biden on 'you ain't black' comment: "I apologized immediately to Charlamagne — who was baiting me… I have never ever ever ever ever ever taken the African American community for granted." pic.twitter.com/CZfAFf1HxD — The Hill (@thehill) May 30, 2020

Somebody on Team Joe should take Biden’s shovel away so he can’t keep digging.

Truly this man will racially heal the nation https://t.co/7ZAL3V7QVa — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 30, 2020

It’s amazing that Biden can still even see straight after stepping on so many rakes.

What the world needs to hear right now is Biden accusing a black man of provoking him into being racist. https://t.co/oL79yr2T4M — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) May 30, 2020

He’s Joe Biden and he’s only here to help.

pic.twitter.com/2xvzB6DDHI — The Other Beth, who hates all of you (@BethLynch2020) May 30, 2020

ripping yourself away from your handlers, ignoring the yells of secret service, to run to the backyard and take a leaping jump onto the rake https://t.co/ma8jRqhjsn — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 30, 2020

It’s like he wants to lose the election https://t.co/0CBsNcgIx9 — nigel @ home (@nigelitchon) May 30, 2020

Charlemagne Tha God was baiting him??? How dare anyone ask a candidate running for president what they will do for the black community if elected…. The arrogance of Joe Biden. — Lorraine (@CrimsonGash) May 30, 2020

. @JoeBiden is now going to have to apologize to Charlamagne (@cthagod) for falsely blaming him for baiting him in saying something dumb and racist. He didn't bait you. He asked you sharp questions. To now put your ignorance off on another Black man is outrageous. https://t.co/2Beup87b1s — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 30, 2020

The “cringe” in response to Biden is bipartisan.