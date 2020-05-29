Rioters in areas of Minneapolis, Minnesota continued looting and burning overnight, which had CNN’s Brian Stelter asking whether or not residents there are disturbed by… Trump’s tweets? Dan Bongino couldn’t roll his eyes any harder:

Brian Stelter wakes up in the morning wondering how he can make the world worse. He lies incessantly in order to please his CNN bosses. He’s been caught in lies both big & small. Nothing he says here is true, he’s only saying it to aggravate the situation.pic.twitter.com/rKstIir5R1 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 29, 2020

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld followed up this way:

to be this blindly stupid to think citizens of Minneapolis are more disturbed by Trumps tweets than their own city destroyed by rioters. thoughts like this are convenient, far from the destruction. https://t.co/Nx1CrBLorU — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 29, 2020

The size and strength of the bubble the mainstream media lives in is indeed impressive.

