Rioters in areas of Minneapolis, Minnesota continued looting and burning overnight, which had CNN’s Brian Stelter asking whether or not residents there are disturbed by… Trump’s tweets? Dan Bongino couldn’t roll his eyes any harder:

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld followed up this way:

Trending

The size and strength of the bubble the mainstream media lives in is indeed impressive.

***

Related:

WATCH: CNN’s Oscar Jimenez arrested on live TV while covering the Minneapolis riots

Most MSNBC thing ever?! MSNBC reporter claiming Minneapolis riots ‘not generally speaking unruly’ accidentally hilarious (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian Stelterdan bonginogreg gutfeld