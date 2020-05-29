CNN reporter Oscar Jimenez and his crew were arrested on live TV this morning while covering the riots in Minneapolis. In the video, you can hear the cops tell Jimenez to move and he responds with, “wherever you’d want us, we will go” but then they arrested him anyway:

It also appears the cops did not arrest CNN’s Josh Campbell, who is white, but did arrest Jiminez who is black and Latino:

CNN is demanding their immediate release:

Update: They’ve just been released:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

