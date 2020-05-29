CNN reporter Oscar Jimenez and his crew were arrested on live TV this morning while covering the riots in Minneapolis. In the video, you can hear the cops tell Jimenez to move and he responds with, “wherever you’d want us, we will go” but then they arrested him anyway:

“Wherever you’d want us, we will go,” he says before being arrested. https://t.co/QVSKqNbVOz — erica orden (@eorden) May 29, 2020

WATCH:

Here's the full video of @CNN's crew being detained and arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol, live on @NewDay.pic.twitter.com/rmq1nutOiR — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 29, 2020

“Stunning to watch”:

Stunning to watch the camera still rolling as @CNN correspondent @OmarJimenez & team are arrested for doing their job. They identified themselves as journalists and were speaking calmly & respectfully. https://t.co/cttQgZUKr9 — Mary Louise Kelly (@NPRKelly) May 29, 2020

It also appears the cops did not arrest CNN’s Josh Campbell, who is white, but did arrest Jiminez who is black and Latino:

My other colleague @joshscampbell is also on the scene in Minneapolis. He just reported that police approached him, asked him who he was with, he said CNN. And they say “ok, you’re good.” This is minutes after Omar, who is black and Latino, was arrested nearby. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 29, 2020

Nope, not a good look:

In the history of bad police PR, Minnesota State Police arresting the black reporter while the white one is left alone might take the cake. — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) May 29, 2020

CNN is demanding their immediate release:

A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves – a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 29, 2020

Update: They’ve just been released:

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, producer Bill Kirkos, photojournalist Leonel Mendez, have been released from police custody.

Minnesota State Patrol arrested the team shortly after 6aE this morning live on CNN air. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 29, 2020

Update 2:

CNN’s @OmarJimenez and his crew have been released from police custody. He recounts getting arrested and what happened while they were in custody. https://t.co/suYinPBP5T pic.twitter.com/sqB4pxdxMz — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

Editor's note: This post has been updated.

